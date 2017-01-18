News Briefs

26 / Thursday

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

27 / Friday

CoR — Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Wrighton Jr. will relinquish responsibility of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) to Command Sgt. Maj. John E. Braham Jr. at 10 a.m., Jan. 27, at historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter. In case of inclement weather, the CoR will move to the Fort Shafter Physical Fitness Center. Call (808) 437-5992 for more details.

February

1 / Wednesday

New Hours — The Fort Shafter Personal Property office will be reducing services to Wednesdays only, beginning Feb. 1. Scheduled appointments will be provided from 7:30 to 11 a.m., only. Call 655-1868 for appointments.

Assistance is available for Defense Personal Property System (DPS) self-counseling from noon till 3:30 p.m.

6 / Monday

College Education Fair — Attend the next College Education Fair on Monday, Feb. 6, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Education Center. It’s in the lobby area, second floor, of Yano Hall, Bldg. 560, 1565 Kolekole Avenue, Schofield Barracks.

Ongoing

TSP — Federal employees who participate in the Thrift Savings Plan and who will turn age 50 during the year are eligible to make TSP catch-up contributions, i.e., supplemental tax-deferred contributions, to the TSP beyond the maximum amount they can contribute through regular contributions. Visit www.tsp.gov/ for more details.

