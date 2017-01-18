Traffic Report

20 / Friday

Kolekole — Due to weather delays and unforeseen conditions, the contractor still has some unfinished work to be done along Kolekole Ave, Schofield Barracks. There will be lane closures at Kolekole, inbound and outbound, between Devol Street and the Post Office for Quad B barracks renovation.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in two phases. Phase 1 is underway through Jan. 27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., daily. (holidays not included), affecting only inbound traffic. The contractor will tie in the jobsite access road and sidewalk to Kolekole Avenue.

Phase 2 will take place Jan. 30-31, at the same timeframe, affecting only outbound traffic. The contractor will resurface the existing road.

21 / Saturday

Fort Shafter Power Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Bldgs. 334, 336, 339, 340, 341, 441 and 405 on Fort Shafter, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The listing of buildings may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a Medical Command project.

TAMC Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Bldgs. 143, 147 and 148 at Tripler Army Medical Center, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 11 a.m. Again, the listing of buildings may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a Medical Command project.

28 / Saturday

Foote Gate — There will be an outbound lane closure at Schofield’s Foote Gate on Jan. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to perform maintenance/repair on the broken hinge plate and lock on outbound side of the gate. The times provided are a best estimate.

February

2 / Thursday

Wheeler Army Airfield Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Wiliwili Housing Area and the Flight Simulator, Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. This listing of areas may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required for a 25th Combat Aviation Brigade project.

Ongoing

Wahiawā — The Driver Licensing Center and Satellite City Hall at 330 N. Cane St. in Wahiawā will be closed through Jan. 27 for a driveway repaving project. The Wahiawā Police Substation will remain open during the construction. The public entrance off North Cane Street will be blocked, and there will be no access into the public parking lot that services the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center, Satellite City Hall and Police Station.

During the construction closure, the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center staff will be assigned to the Kapolei office, and the Satellite City Hall staff will be sent to other locations. Residents are encouraged to use other Satellite City hall offices and take advantage of convenient online services for vehicle registration renewals, voter registration and payments of water bills and real property taxes.

Go to www.honolulu.gov/csd/csd-contact-us-home for location, hours of operation and service information for all City and County of Honolulu Driver Licensing Centers and Satellite City Halls.

Likelike — The Hawaii Department of Transportation advises Oahu motorists of nighttime closures on the Likelike Highway through March 2017 for replacement of Wilson Tunnel lighting.

Lane closures are as follows:

Kaneohe-bound. Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Honolulu-bound. Closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Roadwork updates are posted on the HDOT at http://hidot.hawaii.gov.

Parking Lot Closure — Swinerton Builders will be closing the parking lot on Schofield’s McCornack Road, east of the Dental Clinic, Bldg. 660, for the construction of the new parking structure. The main part of the parking lot will be closed through Nov. 30, 2017.

A temporary parking lot will be available on McMahon Road. Shuttle bus service will be provided from the temporary parking lot to the drop-off location at the northwest corner of Bldg. 660.

The first departure from the temporary parking lot will be at 5:30 a.m.; the last from the Health/Dental Clinic will be at 7:30 p.m.

Departure times from the temporary parking lot are every half hour after first departure at 6 a.m. Departure times from the Health Clinic are 15 minutes and 45 minutes after the hour – 5:45 a.m., 6:15 a.m., etc.

Category: Calendar, Safety, Traffic Report