25th Division Artillery aids in joint exercise

Sgt. Ian Morales

25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Army first responders, including a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), from 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, reacted to a simulated mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise at the 25th Infantry Division’s Jungle Operations Training Center (JOTC), Jan. 6.

“We need to have the ability to transition from within our own channels and take casualties from our locations to local hospitals,” said Sgt. 1st Class Grover Muirheid, senior instructor at the JOTC. “It’s imperative that we have a good partnership with the EMS services here, both on ground and through communications lines.”

After triaging injuries at a casualty collection point, Army and local EMS quickly coordinated an HH-60M MEDEVAC helicopter from 3-25th Avn. and flew the most serious casualties to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where local medical staff treated the patients.

“Normally, we would utilize ambulances, but in this case, we used our bus to transport more personnel to the triage area,” said Colin Wong, Wahiawa’s district chief for Honolulu’s City and County EMS. “Today’s exercise involved a rollover with approximately 10 Soldiers injured, and our primary role was to move them to a safe area where they can be treated.”

This exercise was designed to help improve response times and strengthen the partnership between the Army and local medical teams. It also demonstrates the Army’s capabilities to respond to emergency situations on the island of Oahu.

“Some of the things we were practicing today (are) the Army’s ability to communicate with local first responders and coordinate for pickup of casualties that have been extracted from the field,” Muirheid said. “The jungle has a lot of difficult scenarios you can run into, such as weather and terrain, which play a crucial factor into how we extract injured personnel.”

Both Army first responders and local EMS stand ready for future emergency situations with affirmation that they work cohesively with one another.

