Community Calendar

21 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2017 Race Series — 2017 Marine Corps Base Hawaii Commanding Officer’s Fitness Series continues with the King of the Hill race that is open to the public. Contact the race director for more information at 254-7590. Visit www.mccshawaii.com.

UB40 in Concert — Iconic UK reggae/pop ensemble UB40, reuniting Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, returns to Honolulu for one night only, 8 p.m., at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets online at www.tm revents.net.

All-Star Football — It’s Team Mariota vs. Team Stanley at the inaugural Polynesian Bowl game, 6 p.m., on Saturday, at Aloha Stadium. Established by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, the Polynesian Bowl will showcase 84 of the world’s elite high school all-star players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. Tickets are $9, military with ID and youth (ages 6-12). Visit www.alohastadium.hawaii.gov.

25 / Wednesday

TRICARE Webinar — TRICARE beneficiaries will learn about their options for getting prescription medications, 7-8 a.m., HST. Go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9211568059652614914 to register. Beneficiaries on DoD networked computers, may also join at https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/TRICAREPharmacy. For audio, dial 1-866-724-3083, access code 1085851.



27 / Friday

Hawaii Opera Theatre — HOT’s season continues with the Andre Previn opera adaptation of “Streetcar Named Desire,” 8 p.m., Friday, as well as 4 p.m., Sunday (29th), and 7 p.m., Tuesday (31st), at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Tickets available at the box office as well as ticketmaster.com.

28 / Saturday

Battleship Missouri — The public is invited to “Living History Day” aboard the USS Missouri, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The battleship’s 1944 launch and its 18th year as a living education maritime monument in Hawaii will be commemorated. For a full listing of activities and events, visit https://ussmissouri.org.

X-1 #45 Live — A night of mixed martial arts competition at the Blaisdell Arena, 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$100. Tickets sold at the Blaisdell Box office and ticketmaster.com.

February

4 / Saturday

Pacific Aviation Museum — Decorated World War II Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee speaks at PAM’s “World War II Tuskegee Airmen Hangar Talk” presentation, 10-11 a.m., in the theater. Call 441-1007; discounted tickets are available online at www.PacificAviation Museum.org.

10 / Friday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine — The Hui is celebrating its 85th year. The 2016-2017 Hui ‘O Na Wahine Spouses Club scholarship application is now active. Scholarship and membership applications are available at www.schofield spousesclub.com.

The deadline for application and all reference letters is Feb. 10. For more details or questions, email Huipresident@gmail.com or huischolarshipchair@gmail.com.

11 / Saturday

Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii — The 9th annual event strings together two days of exciting events in celebration of Hawaii’s most beloved instrument. The festivities begin at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the International Ukulele Contest and Hula Show, and will end on a high note on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Kakaako Makai Gateway Park. All events and entertainment are free and open to the public. Visit www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/.

16 / Thursday

Resiliency Training for Parents — R2 Training Center staff presents a two-day program, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., for parents. For information or signup, call 655-9804.

