Footsteps in Faith: Veni, Vedi, Cucurrit. We Came, We Saw, We Ran

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) John Grauer

U.S. Army-Pacific

FORT SHAFTER — I know what you’re thinking! What is Veni, Vedi, Cucurrit?

It’s Latin and it means, we came, we saw, we ran!

One week after New Year’s, an Army team comprised of chaplains and religious support noncommissioned officers set out to complete a race at Kialoa Ranch and to run as many laps in 11 hours as possible.

This race has military and civilian teams competing in this unusual relay race. So, there we were, spending the day racing over difficult terrain challenged by many obstacles: steep hills, rocks, rain, cows, yes cows.

There were a lot of cows!

When the day ended, we were tired, we were in pain and very dirty. And with a second-place finish, we were also excited that we made the top three and that we would get an award for the effort.

Even though it was fun to win something, the real fun began that morning with a coffee, muffin and some power gel. Okay, I’m exaggerating.

What made us race on a weekend? Perhaps it was simply the challenge of running a lot miles. Perhaps it was the Army thing of being mentally tough – you have to be, if you’re going to run 60 miles! Or perhaps it was setting a goal such as overcoming obstacles, or possibly it was the goal of running for what was on the back of our team shirts: “Limbs for Life Foundation.”

When Chaplain (Maj.) Eric Spicer said he wanted to run for this organization, I went online and this is what I found from the website:

“The Limbs for Life Foundation is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to providing fully functional prosthetic care for individuals who cannot otherwise afford it and raising awareness of the challenges facing amputees.

“When a person becomes an amputee, they are faced with staggering emotional and financial lifestyle changes. Fortunately, high-tech prosthetic devices that restore a person’s basic skills and independence are available.

Unfortunately, many amputees lack the financial resources to obtain adequate prosthetic care”.

When I ran, I thought of the many Soldiers who came home after a deployment to Iraq or Afghanistan missing limbs due to combat. They will face challenges, perhaps for the rest of their life, and yet, the difficulties they face are not reasons to quit, rather they are a testament of the ability to persevere and overcome.

As we start 2017, those New Year’s resolutions we made might be a little tough.

Perhaps your resolution is to work on your marriage/relationship. Perhaps your resolution is to be in great shape, or perhaps you want to eat better.

I read an article not that long ago that indicated, that each January, roughly one in three Americans resolve to better themselves in some way. However, it is a much smaller number of people who actually made good on those resolutions.

I think making a resolution that will improve your quality of life is always a good thing, so take a moment and breathe deeply and think of the challenges that are ahead of you and now think, how will I make my life better. It all starts with you – because every year you can write a new script for your life and change it!

(Editor’s note: Grauer is USARPAC’s deputy chaplain and the personnel account manager.)

