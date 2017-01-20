Honolulu’s Chinatown district throws a New Year’s party, Saturday

Chinatown Merchants Association

News Release

HONOLULU — The Chinatown Merchants Association, the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees and the City & County of Honolulu will celebrate the Year of the Rooster with their annual “Night In Chinatown” Festival and Parade on Saturday, Jan. 21st, on Maunakea, Pauahi and Smith streets, right in the heart of Honolulu’s Chinatown.

The lions, dragons and dancing performers will appear in full force this year as all usher in the year of the Fire Rooster.

This “all-day” night in Chinatown Festival block party will bring excitement to Chinatown from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Maunakea, Pauahi & Smith streets will be lined with craft and food booths featuring homecooked Asian fare and vendors selling traditional New Year’s arts & crafts.

There will be performances on two stages, with live martial arts demonstrations, cultural dances and other multicultural, local vocalist and performing bands as live entertainment.

Parade at 3:30 p.m.

The Chinese New Year’s Parade, featuring Miss Chinatown Hawaii and Miss Hawaii Chinese, will commence at 3:30 p.m. from the State Capitol and continue down Hotel Street and end in Chinatown.

Performances include lion dance groups and dragons, as well as an appearance by the festival queens and their courts. The festival parade will also showcase cultural organizations, kung fu martial artists and, again, a special appearance by a 150-foot dragon in the parade.

The Night In Chinatown Festival includes a Keiki Land sponsored by the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees, the Rising Phoenix Jaycees and Home Depot. There will be various Chinese New Year crafts, bouncy houses, games and activities for the children and fun for the whole family.

Miss Chinatown

Making a special Chinese New Year appearance will be the 2017 Miss Chinatown Hawaii, Chelsie Ann-Mow, and 2017 Miss Hawaii Chinese Queen, Stephanie Wang, and their respective courts in the parade and throughout the event.

Miss Hawaii Chinese Queen will participate in the Miss Chinatown USA pageant in San Francisco on Feb. 4, and Miss Chinatown Hawaii will participate in the Miss Hawaii pageant in June 2017.

Category: Community, Community Relations