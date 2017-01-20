MWR Briefs

20 / Friday

Acing the Interview — Prepare to answer the tough interview questions and practice with a mock interview at Schofield Barracks Army Community Service from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

EFMP Sensory Movie Day — Event held at SB Sgt. Smith Theater from 6-8 p.m. for children with sensory issues. Call 655-4227.

Lei Making — Learn to make a beautiful lei every Friday for $15 at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-2 p.m. Call 655-4202.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

Framing Classes — Learn how to frame your artwork and mementos at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Classes are limited; $75 per person. Call 655-6330.

21 / Saturday

Dungeons & Dragons Meet-up at Tropics — An open-ended role-playing game every Saturday at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

22 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket Cornhole — Sunday at SB Tropics Recreation Center at 11 a.m. Bring your cornhole board and bags and join the team. Call 655-5698.

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., attend quilting and sewing for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

23 / Monday

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 1249 Kolekole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Ice Cream Sundae — Build your own ice cream sundae as part of our lunch buffet for $14.95 every Monday at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 438-1974.

24 / Tuesday

FS Taco Tuesday — Every Tuesday at Fort Shafter Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., enjoy a fresh salsa bar, fajitas and tacos for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

SB Taco Tuesday — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99 per person. Call 655-4466.

25 / Wednesday

Preschool Story Time — Sgt. Yano Library hosts at 10 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, dancing and a craft.

Framing Classes — Learn how to frame your art work and mementos at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Classes are limited; costs $75 per person. Call 655-6330.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant or toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

26 / Thursday

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday and Friday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get 10 wings for $3. Call 438-1974.

Thirsty Thursdays at the Hangar — Every Thursday enjoy 75 cent wings and draft specials from 4:30-8 p.m. Call 656-1745.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Play Texas Hold’em every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Seating limited. Win $25 MWR Bucks for 1st place the last Thursday of each month. Call 655-5698.

Ongoing

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Tuesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at FS Library. Call 438-9521.

