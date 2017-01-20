New Complex Area Superintendent announced

School Liaison Office

Child, Youth Support Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A new complex area superintendent has been ushered in for the North Complex of the Central District of Oahu.

The complexes involved will be the Leilehua, Mililani and Waialua areas.

Robert Davis, current Principal at Kaala Elementary School in Wahiawa, succeeds the outgoing Dr. John Brummel, who will retire after four years of service.

Davis has been heavily involved with the Leilehua Complex as a principal, teacher, counselor, vice principal, personnel regional officer and a coach after earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.

Humbled

When asked about his reaction to being selected as the new CAS, Davis responded, “I was excited for the opportunity, but at the same time, I felt very humbled to have people support me with such an important responsibility.”

Davis will be leaving Kaala Elementary School at the end of 2016 and declared, “I am leaving with very mixed emotions as I strongly feel the school will continue to do well with the people that are in place in all roles on campus. The students are the main reason why the decision to leave was most difficult. They are so loving and giving. … I have learned a great deal from the community.”

Earlier in his career, Davis was selected as the 1997 Oceanic Educator of the Year. He has worked with both the regular and special education students at Leilehua High School and was the founder of the Lettermen’s Club at that school.

Davis has proven to be a hard-working, diligent, honest and sincere leader.

He shared, “I want to continue my support to the 20 schools in this North Complex and lead them in the right direction.”

Because of his extensive work in the Leilehua Complex, he is very familiar with the military lifestyle and culture. Military students make up a good percentile of the Complex population, and Davis intends to continue working with the families, students and the Army Command in a positive manner.

Congratulations to our new CAS and best wishes to him as he ascends to this new Dept. of Education role.

Category: Community, Education