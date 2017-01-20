Over 150 years of military service honored at Celebration of Service

Sgt. Jon Heinrich

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — Army forces are essential for defending the homeland and conducting operations all around the world.

With a combined total of more than 156 years of selfless service to our nation and the commands and Soldiers they served within, seven leaders from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command were recognized for their dedication during a Celebration of Service retirement ceremony at the Hale Ikena, here, Jan. 12.

“The Soldiers before you have stood the test of time, always dedicated to the welfare of our Army families, the readiness and morale of our Soldiers and the safety of our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Susan Davidson, the 8th TSC commanding general. “They have given again and again, always prioritizing the welfare of their Soldiers and the accomplishment of the mission.”

The 8th TSC’s Celebration of Service is a ceremonial expression of appreciation and gratitude for their distinguished service to the U.S. Army and the nation as they prepare to transition into new careers.

“There’s no question that our nation and our Army have changed since these Soldiers first raised their hand and swore their service more than 20 years ago, but one thing that has always remained constant and true is their commitment to the profession of arms that they all represent so impeccably,” Davidson added.

Each of the retirees received a Meritorious Service Medal, a U.S. Flag, a Presidential Citation, a Retired Army Pin and a Retiree Certificate. Their families received a Certificate of Appreciation, flowers and lei.

“No matter what your plans are after you take off the uniform, I want you to know that you are a Soldier for life, and you and your families will always be a part of the Army family,” Davidson said. “You can always be proud of your service and being a Soldier.”

Honorees

Staff Sgt. James Hedberg, reconnaissance sergeant, 95th Engineer Company, 84th Eng. Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade.

Maj. David Kelley, deputy inspector general, Headquarters and Headquarters Co.

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Matthews, transportation supervisor, HHC, 8th Military Police Bde.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kali Pettigrew, chief engineer, 545th Transportation Co., 8th Special Troops Battalion;

Maj. Robert Prochnow Jr., G1 plans and operations officer, HHC;

Capt. Joseph Reid Jr., geospatial cell officer in charge, HHC, 130th Eng. Bde.

Sgt. 1st Class Mathelda Warren, senior food operations management noncommissioned officer, HHC, 130th Eng. Bde.

