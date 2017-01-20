USAG-HI, IPC receives community award

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The National Association of Town Watch (NATW) recently recognized Island Palm Communities and U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Directorate of Emergency Services for their efforts in the development and promotion of safety and crime prevention.

IPC and DES were recognized for their coordination of annual National Night Out events held on Schofield Barracks and Aliamanu Military Reservation in August and October 2016 – events that brought together law enforcement agencies, community and civic groups, and other safety and crime prevention organizations.

Winning streak

For the fifth consecutive year, IPC was recognized with an award in the Community/Neighborhood category, and DES received with an award in the Military category for the fourth year in a row.

Neighborhood participation, law enforcement involvement, overall campaign, and media and promotional campaign are among the criteria winners are judged on.

“Our teams have shown a tremendous commitment to our families by joining resources to put on these wonderful events,” said Pete Sims, IPC’s regional project director. “National Night Out draws thousands of residents from across our neighborhoods, giving them an opportunity to learn about and promote safety in their community in a fun, family-oriented environment.”

Sims also expressed thanks to garrison leadership and DES for their support throughout the year partnering with IPC to offer important safety programs to families.

Town watch

NATW is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the development and promotion of organized community crime prevention activities and to the groups and the individuals participating in local crime watch efforts.

Nationally, this year’s event was the largest ever, involving 38.3 million people in 16,728 communities from all 50 states, U.S territories and military bases worldwide.

Category: Community, Safety