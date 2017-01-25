News Briefs

27 / Friday

18th MEDCOM CoR — Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Wrighton Jr. will relinquish responsibility of the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) to Command Sgt. Maj. John E. Braham Jr. at 10 a.m., Jan. 27, at historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter. In case of inclement weather, the CoR will move to the Fort Shafter Physical Fitness Center. Call (808) 437-5992 for more details.

Hiring Freeze — Effective immediately, the president has put a freeze on all civilian job offers and hiring actions for the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. No new employees may in-process.

February

1 / Wednesday

New Hours — The Fort Shafter Personal Property office will be reducing services to Wednesdays only, beginning Feb. 1. Scheduled appointments will be provided from 7:30 to 11 a.m., only. Call 655-1868 for appointments.

Assistance is available for Defense Personal Property System (DPS) self-counseling from noon till 3:30 p.m.

2 / Thursday

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

3 / Friday

516th Signal CoR — Attend the 516th Signal Brigade change of responsibility ceremony at 10 a.m., Feb. 3, at historic Palm Cirle, Fort Shafter. Command Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero will relinquish the 516th Signal Brigade’s NCO Sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Knott, signifying the transfer of responsibility as the senior noncommissioned officer for Signal Soldiers of the 516th and assigned units throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Knott most recently served with the 63rd Signal Battalion at Fort Stewart, Ga. For more information, contact Maj. Ladiero at 787-9272, or Sgt. 1st Class Commodore at 787-0769.

6 / Monday

College Education Fair — Attend the next College Education Fair on Monday, Feb. 6, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Education Center. It’s in the lobby area, second floor, of Yano Hall, Bldg. 560, 1565 Kolekole Avenue, Schofield Barracks.

