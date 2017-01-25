Traffic Report

27 / Friday

Wisser Road — Richardson Theater (Phase-1, Area A) will be closed now through March 17 (24 hours) for the connection of a new water main line; however, construction fronting the theater, Wisser Road, Strong Street and the parking lot adjacent to the theater will be fully accessible to standard traffic flow.

Intermittent road closures are at Wisser Road, in the vicinity of the theater, Bldg. 500 (Phase-1 Areas A-B), from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., weekdays, excluding holidays, through March 17. Also, intermittent closures between Funston Road and Pierce Street (Phase-1 Areas A-B) are at the same time frame.

The intersection of Strong and Casey streets will be restricted to local traffic only. Adjacent parking lots will remain accessible by means of Casey Street.

Westbound traffic on Wisser Road heading towards Funston Road will be detoured through Pierce Street. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road heading towards the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Bonney Loop.

Kolekole — Due to weather delays and unforeseen conditions, the contractor still has some unfinished work to be done along Kolekole Ave, Schofield Barracks. There will be lane closures at Kolekole, inbound and outbound, between Devol Street and the Post Office for Quad B barracks renovation.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in two phases. Phase 1 is underway through today, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., affecting only inbound traffic. The contractor will tie in the jobsite access road and sidewalk to Kolekole Avenue.

Phase 2 will take place Jan. 30-31, at the same timeframe, affecting only outbound traffic. The contractor will resurface the existing road.

Wahiawā — The Driver Licensing Center and Satellite City Hall at 330 N. Cane St. in Wahiawā will be closed through today for a driveway repaving project. The Wahiawā Police Substation is open. The public entrance off North Cane Street is blocked, and there is no access into the public parking lot that services the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center, Satellite City Hall and Police Station.

During the construction, the Wahiawā Driver Licensing Center staff is assigned to the Kapolei office, and the Satellite City Hall staff is at other locations. Residents are encouraged to use other Satellite City hall offices and take advantage of convenient online services for vehicle registration renewals, voter registration and payments of water bills and real property taxes.

Go to www.honolulu.gov/csd/csd-contact-us-home for location, hours of operation and service information for all City and County of Honolulu Driver Licensing Centers and Satellite City Halls.

28 / Saturday

Foote Gate — Schofield’s Foote Gate will be closed all day Saturday to perform maintenance/repair on the broken hinge plate and lock at that gate. Motorists should use Lyman Gate, which is open 24 hours, or Macomb Gate, which will be open Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

30 / Monday

Macomb/McNair Gate — The Directorate of Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Division, is continuing its efforts to provide professional law enforcement and access control to U.S. Army Hawaii communities. Be advised that starting Jan. 30th, Macomb Gate and McNair Gate hours of operation will change.

McNair Gate will be moving to a double inbound traffic pattern from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and will be closed to outbound traffic during that time. Macomb Gate hours of operation will change from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. to 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Macomb Gate will continue to be closed on weekends and federal holidays.

Use McNair Gate or Lyman Gate for 24/7 access to the installation, or Foote Gate for access between 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Here is the listing for gates at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield starting Jan. 30th:

Foote Gate: 5 a.m-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kawamura Gate: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kunia Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

Lyman Gate (required gate for all visitors): 24 hours, seven days per week.

Macomb Gate: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Closed weekends and federal holidays.

McNair Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

McNair Gate: Two lanes will be open for inbound traffic and closed to outbound traffic 5-6:30 a.m., Monday-Friday (except weekends, federal holidays and 25th Infantry Division training holidays).

Partial Parking Lot Closure — Construction activities will temporarily close off various parking stalls for Bldgs. 896 and 1095, which are immediately adjacent to Menoher Road, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 30 to Feb. 10. The closure is needed to install overhead electrical lines.

February

2 / Thursday

Wheeler Army Airfield Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect Wiliwili Housing Area and the Flight Simulator, Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. This listing of areas may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required for a 25th Combat Aviation Brigade project.

Category: Calendar, Safety, Traffic Report