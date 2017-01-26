New M50 protective mask gets phased in

Story and photos by

Capt. Nicholas D. Magill

Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment

19th Military Police Battalion

(Criminal Investigation Division)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Keeping readiness at the forefront, Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, “Warriors of Justice,” 19th Military Police Battalion, here, have completed the integration of the new M50 protective mask.

Led by the battalion’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear, or CBRN, noncommissioned officer, Sgt. 1st Class Xavier Cooper, Soldiers became familiar with the capabilities, fitment, maintenance and use of the M50 mask.

The M50 mask is a completely new protective system that the Army is phasing into operation.

Cooper led the detachment through three phases of training.

•Phase I was familiarization and capabilities.

•Phase II was fitment, drills and the Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology, or JSLIST.

•Phase III was CBRN gas chamber and recovery.

Phase I began with the issuance, by serial number, of the newly fielded M50 mask. This was the first time the Soldiers in HHD had seen the M50 mask. The new mask features replaceable canisters with usage indicator, sacrificial lens for the main eye shield and a new carry case.

Phase II began with a mask fitment test that included a light ruck march to ensure a seal could be maintained. Soldiers noted that the M50 mask is much more comfortable over a period of time and does not fog up like the M40 mask. Those are two huge improvements.

Phase II also incorporated the JSLIST. Cooper gave detailed instructions of the four mission oriented protective posture, or MOPP levels. All Soldiers were able to dawn their MOPP gear in the appropriate time.

The “Warriors of Justice” M50 mask fielding culminated during Phase III of training with the execution of the gas chamber. Cooper executed a multifaceted training event that gave Solders great confidence with their M50 Mask.

