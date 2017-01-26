All Hands

FORT SHAFTER — Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, hosts an "All Hands Brief" for Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and family members who work, here, Jan. 19. The event included a presentation from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA. Davidson also presented awards to Soldiers and civilians for their achievements, and some received 8th TSC coins for their excellent work, going above and beyond. To see more photos, follow the link to the 8th TSC Flickr page. https://www.flickr.com/photos/8tsc/sets/72157675656199784

• To see more photos, follow the link to the 8th TSC Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/8tsc/sets/72157675656199784.

