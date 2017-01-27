Community Calendar



27 / Friday

Home Building and Remodeling Show — Weekend expo begins 5 p.m., Friday, at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall and ends Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Designed to be a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel an existing home. Presented by the Building Industry Association of Hawaii with an admission of $7.

Hawaii Opera Theatre — HOT’s season continues with the Andre Previn opera adaptation of “Streetcar Named Desire,” 8 p.m., Friday, as well as 4 p.m., Sunday (29th), and 7 p.m., Tuesday (31st), at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. Tickets available at the box office as well as ticketmaster.com.

28 / Saturday

Foote Gate Closure — Schofield Barracks Foote Gate will be closed all day Saturday due to construction. As a result, Macomb Gate will be open during the 5 a.m.-9 p.m. time frame, or use Lyman Gate, open 24 hours.

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Battleship Missouri — The public is invited to “Living History Day” aboard the USS Missouri, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The battleship’s 1944 launch and its 18th year as a living education maritime monument in Hawaii will be commemorated.

For a full listing of activities and events, visit https://ussmissouri.org.

Pilot Job Fair — The Future and Active Pilot Advisors are holding a job fair, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Ala Moana Hotel, followed by a future pilot forum. Visit FAPA.aero/Jobs or FAPA.aero/FuturePilot.

X-1 #45 Live — A night of mixed martial arts competition at the Blaisdell Arena, 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$100. Tickets sold at the Blaisdell Box office and ticketmaster.com.

February

1 / Wednesday

Wounded Warrior Ohana Family Day — Registration deadline for Feb. 15 beach event at Hale Koa is Feb. 1 for this event for wounded warriors and family members. Picnic will be provided by the Hale Koa Hotel.

To confirm or for more information, contact dickrankin@wwohana.org.

4 / Saturday

Pacific Aviation Museum — Decorated World War II Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee speaks at PAM’s “World War II Tuskegee Airmen Hangar Talk” presentation, 10-11 a.m., in the theater. Call 441-1007. Discounted tickets are available online at www.PacificAviationMuseum.org.

HHSAA Girls State Basketball Finals — Consolation games begin at 11 a.m. and lead to the division finals in the evening at Blaisdell Arena.

10 / Friday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine — The Hui is celebrating its 85th year. The 2016-2017 Hui ‘O Na Wahine Spouses Club scholarship application is now active. Scholarship and membership applications are available at www.schofieldspousesclub.com.

The deadline for application and all reference letters is Feb. 10. For more details or questions, email Huipresident@gmail.com or huischolarshipchair@gmail.com.

11 / Saturday

Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii — The 9th annual event strings together two days of exciting events in celebration of Hawaii’s most beloved instrument. The festivities begin at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the International Ukulele Contest and Hula Show, and will end on a high note on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Kakaako Makai Gateway Park. All events and entertainment are free and open to the public. Visit www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/.

14 / Tuesday

Michael Bolton in Concert — Grammy award-winning recording artist performs on Valentine’s Day, 7 p.m., at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster outlets.

16 / Thursday

Resiliency Training for Parents — R2 Training Center staff present a two-day program, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., to help parents increase optimistic thinking, maximize family resilience and enhance relationships while learning communication and mental skills. For more information or signup, call 655-9804.

