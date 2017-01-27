Gate changes underway starting Monday, Jan. 30th

Photos and story by

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Starting Jan. 30, McNair Gate will be closed to outbound traffic from 5 to 6:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The change aims to cut down on the amount of time drivers spend waiting in traffic during the morning rush hour.

During this 1 1/2-hour period, McNair will become a double inbound entry point, and outgoing traffic will exit through the Macomb, Foote or Lyman gates.

Also, the hours of operation at Macomb Gate will be reduced by eight hours. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., instead of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This change reallocates resources to meet the needs of the double inbound lane at McNair Gate while minimizing the impact of traffic flow at Macomb Gate during lunch and physical training hours, said Dr. Daniel Brush, deputy director of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Directorate of Emergency Services.

McNair Gate will revert back to an inbound and outbound access point after 6:30 a.m., and the change will not take effect on weekends, federal holidays and 25th Infantry Division training holidays.

Feedback from Army personnel and the neighboring communities prompted Schofield Barracks leaders to look into ways to improve traffic on and near the installation, which also affects drivers traveling between the North Shore and Honolulu, said Brush.

“We found McNair to be an area that we could improve in the mornings, thereby reducing the number of vehicles backing up on Wilikina Drive (State Route 99),” he added. “This location also appears to have the least impact to those departing the installation.”

The change comes after U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii conducted a three-week traffic study in April and May 2016, with inbound and outbound lanes intact, that found it took an average of 1 minute and 28 seconds to make a right turn from Wilikina Drive into McNair Gate, and an average of 3 minutes and 52 seconds to make a left turn into the gate from Wilikina Drive.

A second study, conducted in September 2016, with no outbound lane, found that it took an average of 42 seconds to make a right turn from Wilikina Drive into McNair Gate, and an average of 2 minutes and 13 seconds to make a left turn into the gate from Wilikina Drive. This was a decrease in waiting time of 46 seconds or 52 percent for right turns and 73 seconds or 26 percent for left turns, according to the study.

McNair Gate is a convenient access point to Schofield Barracks because it is near the Post Exchange and Commissary. It is also near the staging area for Soldiers participating in morning physical training sessions.

Category: News, Safety