Hawaii celebrates school choice with statewide events

National School Choice Week

News Release

HONOLULU — National School Choice Week is underway in Hawaii and across the country.

There are 79 events planned in the Aloha State to raise awareness about K-12 school choice, and 21,392 events nationwide.

The events in Hawaii, which are independently planned and independently funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions and movie screenings organized by community groups.

Highlighted events included a large celebration of school choice, Tuesday (Jan. 24), at the Hawai’i State Capitol.

The city of Maui has issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 22-28 as “School Choice Week.”

Exercising “choices”

National School Choice Week provides families in Hawaii with the opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. The week also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with effective education options.

“National School Choice Week is an opportunity to celebrate the education options available to Hawaii families, while shining a bright spotlight on the importance of providing even greater options for children,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

With the goal of raising public awareness of effective education options for children, National School Choice Week will be the largest celebration of education options in U.S. history.

Hawaii options

According to National School Choice Week’s organizers, families in Hawaii can use the week to look for K-12 schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Aloha State can choose from the following education options for their children: traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools and homeschooling.

In some parts of the state, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is located.

About NSCW

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort spotlighting effective education options for children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning and homeschooling. The Week runs from Jan. 22-28.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

Category: Education