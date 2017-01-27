IMPACT Chapel hosts beachfront service

500th Military

HALEIWA — The congregation of the Helemano Military Reservation Chapel gathered for a beachfront service at Haleiwa Ali‘i Beach Park, here, Jan. 15.

The chapel, otherwise known as the IMPACT Chapel, is led by senior pastor Chaplain (Capt.) Brian Hargis.

“IMPACT Chapel is the new name for the Protestant congregation that meets each Sunday at the Helemano Military Reservation Chapel,” said Hargis, the Army chaplain, with 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Inf. Division. “Our vision is a growing, enthusiastic, family-oriented congregation that worships, fellowships and serves together to develop a Christ-centered community in a nontraditional way.”

Part of the nontraditional plan includes holding services at the beach.

“Church without walls”

“Once a month, IMPACT Chapel of HMR becomes a ‘church without walls’ that gathers at Haleiwa Ali’i Beach Park,” explained Hargis. “Our desire is to create a community of believers united together to worship the Lord outside of traditional norms, such as a building with constraints and limitations.”

Coming together outside is what brought some to the service.

“It was nice to be able to feel the sun and hear the waves crashing on the beach during the service,” said Amanda Collins, native of Elkin, North Carolina. “It was incredibly relaxing to have the service and take communion outside.”

In addition to being outside, the service included food and baptisms.

“We offer food, fun and fellowship in relaxed conditions for the purpose of connecting deeper with God and others,” said Hargis. “Furthermore, an outside service at the beach affords opportunities for baptisms on the beautiful North Shore. It is a time for us to break away from the religious norm, like Jesus often did, and to be refreshed in a positive way.”

New and refreshing doesn’t often describe religious activities.

“I like how the chapel doesn’t feel like church,” said Collins. “It is a place that my family and I can go to worship and get more than just traditional hymnals and outdated preaching.”

The senior pastor continued to expand on the nontraditional goals of the IMPACT Chapel.

“One of our main goals as part of IMPACT’s mission is to dive deeper into Scripture with a style of worship and preaching that brings the Scripture to life and connects with people where they are, right here, right now,” said Hargis. “This style of connection is contagious within HMR as we have experienced an influx of new Soldiers and family members who desire something more than traditional religion.”

Some of the ways that the pastoral team of the chapel is reaching out to the community is through the beachfront services and new programs like a revival in the spring with the Deputy of Chaplains and an IMPACT Youth Night where the youth of the congregations watch movies and play games.

