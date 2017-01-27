MWR Briefs

27 / Friday

Lei Making — Learn to make a beautiful lei every Friday for $15 at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-2 p.m. Call 655-4202.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

Framing Classes — Learn how to frame your artwork and mementos at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Classes are limited; $75 per person. Call 655-6330.

28 / Saturday

Dungeons & Dragons Meet-up at Tropics — Enjoy this open-ended role-playing game held every Saturday at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

29 / Sunday

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., attend quilting and sewing for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

30 / Monday

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 1249 Kolekole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Ice Cream Sundae — Build your own ice cream sundae as part of our lunch buffet for $14.95 every Monday at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 438-1974.

31 / Tuesday

FS Taco Tuesday — Every Tuesday at FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., enjoy a fresh salsa bar, fajitas and tacos for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

SB Taco Tuesday — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99 per person. Call 655-4466.

February

1 / Wednesday

Hale Ikena — February’s featured salad is the Paniolo, or enjoy fresh ingredients off FS Hale Ikena’s salad bar to build your very own salad, weekdays, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Just follow along with the monthly recipe card and enjoy. Call 438-1974.

Youth Sports and Fitness Track and Field — Registration opens to youth born on/or between the years 1999-2010; no exceptions. Call 655-6465 or 836-1923.

Make a Heart Crafting — Get ready for Valentine’s Day at FS Library at 3:30 p.m. Call 438-9521.

VMIS Management — Every 1st Wednesday at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. for individuals who have been appointed VMIS organization point of contact for their organization. OPOCs will learn about regulations surrounding Army volunteers as well as how to use VMIS to post volunteer positions, accept volunteer applications, manage organization volunteers and certify volunteer hours. Call 655-4227.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11a.m. Call 655-4227.

Ceramic Heart Shaped Boxes — Paint and glaze your own heart-shaped box at SB Arts & Crafts Center now through Feb 8 during normal business hours. A 5×5 inch is $12, a 6.5×6 inch is $18, or an 8×8.5 inch is $25. Call 655-4202.

2 / Thursday

Money Management — Held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Focuses on the core concepts of personal finances. Learn how budgeting, credit and investing fit into your overall financial plan and take away the “Steps to Financial Success.”

Scream Free Parenting — Four-week program held at SB ACS from noon-1:30 p.m. Parents of children ages 5-15 train to examine their parenting practices and identify ways to strengthen their parenting skills and create healthy relationships. Call 655-4227.

4 / Saturday

Hands-Only Citizen’s CPR — These sessions are free for children and teens at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and are approximately 40 minutes long. Note, all classes taught by certified instructors. Call 655-1128.

BOSS Life Skills Event — Lifeguard certification four-week course begins. Call 655-1130.

5 / Sunday

The Big Game — Watch the Super Bowl at SB Tropics Recreation starting at 11 a.m. on 90 inch surround sound TVs. Enjoy games and an all-you-can-eat buffet for only $18. Facility is for patrons 18 years and older. Call 655-5698.

6 / Monday

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about the Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment. Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

7 / Tuesday

Coloring for Adults — At SB Arts & Crafts Center, 6:15-7:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and colored pencils are provided, as well as tea and cookies. Call 655-8002.

Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) 101 — Learn how to use VMIS to get involved in your military community and keep track of your service record. This class is held at SB ACS from 1:30-2 p.m. and will help volunteers learn how to register for a VMIS account, search for volunteer positions and track their service hours. Call 655-4227.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS. The class will help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

8 / Wednesday

Teen Manga Club — Discuss popular manga titles and anime titles, 3:30 p.m. at Sgt. Yano Library. This month’s theme will be “Accessories for Cosplay.” Call 655-8002.

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

EFMP Valentine’s Craft Day — Join SB EFMP from 2-4 p.m. for a fun Valentine’s Day craft. Call 655-4227.

BOSS Event — Visit the Honolulu Zoo; call for details, 655-1130.

9 / Thursday

Block Party at the Studio — We’re having a block party at SB Library for children 1½-5 years old, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and for school-aged children from 3-4 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to use their imagination to create with Lego and wooden blocks. Limited to 15 children. Preregistration required. Call 655-8002.

FRG Funds Custodian Training — Held at Nehelani Conference & Banquet Center from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for FRG leaders, funds custodians and command representatives to gain a clear understanding of the various funds available and the types of purchases that can be made with each fund. It also clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of the funds custodian and alternate. Call 655-4227.

Basics of Budgeting — Learn to develop a budget, track expenses and create a system to save and pay your bills on time in this course held at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Bring a copy of your Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) and a list of bills. Visit https://mypay.dfas.mil.

10 / Friday

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Pre-registration is required, 655-5698.

Steak House Day — Enjoy a fresh grilled NY steak and potato bar at FS Hale Ikena, 11 a.m-2 p.m., for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

Family Child Care New Applicant Brief — Interested in running your own child care business? Come to the new applicant brief from 9-11 a.m. at the SB FCC Office, 730 Leilehua Ave. Bldg. 645. Call 655-8373.

SAT Deadline — Register now at col legeboard.org for the March 11 test.

Resume Workshop — Learn how to create a resume for the first time or update your resume for the private sector from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at SB ACS. Choose the best format to demonstrate your experience and skills. Target your resume to the job you are seeking and effectively summarize your accomplishments. To register, call 655-4227.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at the SB ACS from noon-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

11 / Saturday

Adventure Biking — Bike down Pearl City Path with SB Outdoor Recreation Center starting at 8:30 a.m. for $30/person. Transportation (up to 12 people), guide and equipment (adult bikes) provided. Bring some water and snacks. This is a beginner program. Participants must be able to ride a bike. Call 655-0143.

Parents’ Night Out — Held at AMR CDC and SAC, Bowen CDC and SB SAC, from 6-11 p.m. Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis at Parent Central Services; $20 for the first child, $17 for each additional child. All children must be registered with CYS. Call 655-5314 or 833-5393.

Nagorski Golf Course Sweetheart Special — Enjoy half price cart rental and green fees with a purchase of one full cart rental and greens fee through Feb. 14 at FS Nagorski Golf course. Call 438-9587.

13 / Monday

Stress Solutions — Identify the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives, noon-1 p.m. Call SB ACS, 655-4227.

Category: Calendar