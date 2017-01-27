Sgt. Terell Sauls, a squad leader assigned to Company A, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, “Mustangs,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, plunges in into Richardson Pool from a high dive platform on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2017. Sauls participated in water survival training with more than two dozen Mustangs while a journalist and photographer from the Hawaii Business Magazine did a photo story of the event. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, featured, full-image
Category: Fitness, News, Safety, Training