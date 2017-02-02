Athletes test inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon



Story and photos by

Kristen Wong

Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Runners arrived bright and early to usher in the inaugural Dash to the Splash Biathlon, Jan. 28.

The race, coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, included a 5-kilometer run along Trimble Road and around Weyand Field, followed by a 400-meter swim in Richardson Pool, here.

Competitors could enter as individuals or as teams of two.

“I think it’s a fun event that is not too intimidating,” said Kristy Osborn, the sports specialist and fitness coordinator for the Schofield Health and Fitness Center.

Osborn said, by offering team participation, she had hoped to draw in those who might have been hesitant to compete alone – either because they were uncomfortable swimming, running or both.

“Sometimes you just need to see it with your own eyes to know that it’s not as intimidating as you thought it would be,” she said.

The top three finishers for the overall male and female catagory, the three team categories and each age category received a bronze, silver or gold medal. Prizes such as gift cards and Hydro Flasks were provided via random drawing.

Col. Mike Knapp, the G-5 director of 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participated with his daughter, Gigi. He placed second in the 40-44 age category for men.

Gigi Knapp, who encouraged her father to register, said the running portion was more difficult than the swimming portion. She is on a swim team and normally swims twice a week. She placed first in the category for girls 14 years old and younger.

David Hsu, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, came in first place in the overall men’s category.

“Given my age, I’m very thankful for good health and fitness that allow me to continue to compete,” Hsu said. “Age alone is by no means a limiting factor for fitness.”

Sgt. Kreighton Long, a human intelligence collector for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, placed second in the overall men’s category. A native of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, he trains throughout the year and had competed in the King of the Hill 5K at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Jan. 21.

“I just like competing and looking for opportunities to challenge myself,” he said.

Long praised the fact that the biathlon had varying terrain, which made you “adjust your strategy,” as opposed to an unchanging, flat course.

“I would have liked to have been first, but I’m happy with my performance,” he said. “I felt like I prepared well for this race and it paid off.”

This was the first biathlon for Sgt. 1st Class Yasmin Castillo, a military police officer with 8th TSC. She’d competed in triathlons, but to prepare for the biathlon, she had to adjust from a swimming-to-running pattern to a running-to-swimming pattern. During this challenge she was trying to recover her breathing from running when it was time to swim. She said breath is even more crucial for swimming.

“It was fun,” she said. “I’m glad I came.”

Castillo, who earned first place in the women ages 30-34 category, hopes to run one or two more triathlons before the year ends.

DFMWR will be hosting or participating in 14 races this year, eight more than last year. Osborn said the races vary from competitive to family-friendly and hopes that as participants become more “confident” and “comfortable,” they will be encouraged to try the more challenging races.

Volunteers

The Schofield Health and Fitness Center needs volunteers to help at each of the races. To volunteer, contact Kristy Osborn at 655-5975.

The Hawaii Armed Forces Joint Race Series

These series take place on Oahu’s various military bases.

The first series includes the following races:

•March 11, The Kolekole 10K at Schofield Barracks.

•April 1, 20th Annual Ford Island Bridge Run 10K at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The second series include the following races:

•July 15, Army 10-Miler at SB.

•Aug. 19, Hickam Half-Marathon at JBPHH.

•Sept. 15, Sunset Flightline 5K at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

For rules and costs, visit http://bit.ly/2jnZfDu.

USAG-HI Races

Other upcoming races for the Army community follow:

•Feb. 25, 4.01K Race to Savings (Weyand Field on Schofield Barracks).

•April 15, FunFest Keiki Obstacle Course (Weyand Field on SB).

•May 20, Strong B.A.N.D.S. Color Blast (Helemano Military Reservation).

•June 3 at 7 a.m., Hangar Hunch 10K (Wheeler Army Airfield).

•June 7, Virtual Run for National Run Day. (Participants run on their own time at the place of their choosing to reaffirm their passion for running.)

•Aug. 12, Mash’n’Dash Biathlon (HMR).

•Sept. 16, SB Cross Country 10K. (This race is open to active duty service members only.)

•Oct. 21, Zombie Run 5K (Leader’s Field on SB).

•Nov. 18, Turkey Trot Run Relay (Watts Field on SB).

•Dec. 2, Pearl Harbor Commemoration Run (WAAF).

Dates and times are subject to change. For more, visit HiMWR.com.

Category: Community, Fitness