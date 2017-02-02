Community Calendar



3 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Honolulu Festival Volunteers — Hawaii’s largest festival is seeking volunteers to assist this international event that promotes cultural understanding, economic cooperation and ethnic harmony between the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim, March 10-12 in Waikiki. For more information, visit www.honolulufestival.com/en/application/come-join-the-volunteer.

6 / Monday

SB Tax Center — Opens Monday for authorized patrons. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; Thursday at 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., at Trailer 1, Grimes Street (across from Hamilton Field). Appointments are necessary; call 655-1040. Walk-ins permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

10 / Friday

Hui ‘O Na Wahine — The Hui is celebrating its 85th year. The 2016-2017 Hui ‘O Na Wahine Spouses Club scholarship application is now active. Scholarship and membership applications are available at www.schofieldspousesclub.com.

The deadline for application and all reference letters is Feb. 10. For more details or questions, email Huipresident@gmail.com or huischolarshipchair@gmail.com.

11 / Saturday

Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii — The 9th annual event strings together two days of exciting events in celebration of Hawaii’s most beloved instrument. The festivities begin at the Royal Hawaiian Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the International Ukulele Contest and Hula Show, and will end on a high note on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Kakaako Makai Gateway Park. All events and entertainment are free and open to the public. Visit www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/en/.

Hawaii Agriculture Research Center Volunteers — HARC is seeking help stripping and pruning trees, 8 a.m.-noon, to combat an invasive coffee insect, at 94-340 Kunia Road. Volunteers will be working in a field environment and should dress accordingly. Call 228-0272 to volunteer or for more info.

14 / Tuesday

Health Fair — Attend the Heart Health Fair in the Ambulatory Care Clinic lobby at the Spark Matsunaga VA Medical Center, 9 a.m.-12 noon. Learn about Zumba fitness, strength training, pilates, yoga and more. Healthy snacks and music will be available. Remember to wear red because February is heart month. RSVP to Trisha Guillermo at 433-0830.

Michael Bolton in Concert — Grammy award-winning recording artist performs on Valentine’s Day, 7 p.m., at the Blaisdell Arena. Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster outlets.

15 / Wednesday

Blood Drive — Radford High School and Blood Bank of Hawaii are hosting a blood drive from 7:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on campus at 4361 Salt Lake Blvd. Seventy volunteers (ages 17 or older in good health and weighing at least 110 pounds with a photo ID with birth date) are needed. This event is open to the public and the Army community. For questions, contact the School Liaison Office at 655-8326.

16 / Thursday

Resiliency Training for Parents — R2 Training Center staff present a two-day program, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., to help parents increase optimistic thinking, maximize family resilience and enhance relationships while learning communication and mental skills. For more information or signup, call 655-9804.

African American/Black History Month — Observance held, noon-1 p.m., at SB Sgt. Smith Theater. Guest speaker is Deloris Guttman. RSVP to Sgt. 1st Class Latoya Martin at 655-1387.

20 / Monday

Great Aloha Run — Kaiser Permanente Great Aloha Run begins at 7 a.m. at Aloha Tower, and runs 8.15 miles through the historic Honolulu Harbor, down Nimitz Highway, Kamehameha Highway and into the Aloha Stadium.

Awards ceremony and activities will begin at 8:30 a.m., featuring prizes, entertainment, high school team challenge and more. For more information, visit www.greataloharun.com.

