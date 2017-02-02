News Briefs

Tax Center — The Schofield Barracks Tax Center is now opens for authorized patrons. Hours of operation follow:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.

Thursday at 1-4 p.m.

Saturday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

The Tax Center is located in Trailer 1, Grimes Street (across from Hamilton Field). Appointments are necessary; call 655-1040.

Walk-ins are permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

3 / Friday

516th Signal CoR — Attend the 516th Signal Brigade change of responsibility ceremony at 10 a.m., Feb. 3, at historic Palm Cirle, Fort Shafter. Command Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero will relinquish the 516th Signal Brigade’s NCO Sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Knott, signifying the transfer of responsibility as the senior noncommissioned officer for Signal Soldiers of the 516th and assigned units throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Knott most recently served with the 63rd Signal Battalion at Fort Stewart, Ga. For more information, contact Maj. Ladiero at 787-9272, or Sgt. 1st Class Commodore at 787-0769.

6 / Monday

College Education Fair — Attend the next College Education Fair on Monday, Feb. 6, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Education Center. It’s in the lobby area, second floor, of Yano Hall, Bldg. 560, 1565 Kolekole Avenue, Schofield Barracks.

9 / Thursday

Evacuation Drill — Solomon Elementary School will hold its annual evacuation drill on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Expect traffic delays in the vicinity of Carpenter, Waianae Uka Ave and Hewitt streets.

This drill will test evacuation plans for students and teachers. Motorists should stay alert, be prepared to stop at designated locations and use extra caution while traveling through these areas. Watch for children and pedestrians.

TARP — Threat Awareness and Reporting Program briefings are held at 9 a.m.:

2 nd and 4 th Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler.

and 4 Thursdays, Kyser Auditorium, Tripler. 1 st Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats.

Thursday, Bldg. 1554, Fort Shafter Flats. 3rd Thursday, Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks.

14 / Tuesday

Cyber Warrant Officer Corps — Attend the Sister Services Cyber Warrant Officer Recruiting Brief, on Feb. 14-16 at various locations, including the NSA Site, NSA Conference Room and/or 25th Infantry Division Conference Room, to meet the Army’s needs in recruiting high quality noncommissioned officers – no matter the service branch – to join the Cyber Warrant Officer Corps. Times and locations are forthcoming.

16 / Thursday

Black History Month — The 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and the 25th Division Artillery, both with 25th Infantry Division, will host the African American/Black History Month Observance from 12 noon till 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Sgt. Smith Theater, Schofield Barracks. The guest speaker is Deloris Guttman who will speak on the theme “Success Always Leaves Footprints.”

March

15 / Wednesday

Prayer Breakfast — U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii will host this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, March 15, from 7:30-9 a.m., at the Nehelani, Schofield Barracks. Chaplain (retired colonel) Scott McChrystal will serve as the guest speaker. Soldiers, civilians, and their families are invited. Tickets will be distributed through unit ministry teams. A $5 donation is recommended at the door.

