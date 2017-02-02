Safety campaign aims to ‘Keep It Safe and Simple’



8th Theater

Sustainment Command

Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — In an effort to make every activity safe, injury and fatality free, the Command Safety Office (CSO) wants to provide a centralized “One-Stop-Shop” resource for our teammates that can be easily and quickly accessed from multiple devices.

The Keep It Safe and Simple (K.I.S.S.) safety tips are identification of threats or hazards, and recommendations for control/counter measures that may benefit our Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and families covering over 100 activities.

These are activities that 8th Theater Sustainment Command and other personnel are likely to engage in with family and friends on a daily basis.

“K.I.S.S. is a program we started implementing in the 8th TSC in December 2016,” said Tim Ah Young-Shelton, the 8th TSC senior safety and occupational health manager, also known as “Safety Tim.”

SharePoint locality

Located in the 8th TSC SharePoint Safety page (which requires CAC card access), by following the K.I.S.S. safety tips logo, each link is designed to provide quick access to an abundance of information that will aid us to remain safe.

“This program and portal were created to provide a resource for our leaders and Soldiers. It covers everything from airport to zip line safety,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Kienath, the 8th TSC safety noncommissioned officer in charge.

Within each activity folder are threat discussions, hazard analysis products, risk control/counter measure recommendations and other useful information about each activity. Some high-risk activity folders have recommended counseling for supervisors to use, if desired.

These K.I.S.S. safety tips activities include departure from and arrival to Hawaii, and focus predominantly on the hazards encountered within our daily lives here and off-duty activities.

These safety tips are not meant to replace first line supervisors’ discussions that identify and plan mitigation for individual or group activities. K.I.S.S. safety tips are meant to support and possibly amplify these discussions.

“We sustain the force by staying safe; Soldiers and their families should enjoy Hawaii and all it has to offer, but take care to maintain readiness by taking steps to mitigate risk to yourself and others,” said Maj. Gen Susan Davidson, commanding general of the 8th TSC.

If you are unable to find a specific activity on the list, be sure to check similar activities in the directory where other useful tips may be available. If you are still unable to find the activity, please feel free to contact Safety. The CSO is here to assist and will make providing information pertinent to your planned activity a priority.

Safety Tim also encourages Soldiers to come up with a safety topic not already covered and submit it to their brigade safety advisers for review.

“In an effort to take it a step further for involvement, if someone submits any credible threats we haven’t covered, we will recommend them for an 8th TSC command coin for their resourcefulness and the command’s dedication to the cause,” he said.

Share freely

Feel free to check out the K.I.S.S. Safety Tip directory, daily, as new documents will be uploaded periodically. Don’t forget to share the information with your Soldiers, family members and friends.

Points of Contact

For other issues or concerns, feel free to contact your unit additional duty safety officer/NCO (ADSO) or the 8th TSC command safety team at (808) 221-9472 or (808) 438-0750.

