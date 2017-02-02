Scholarships for Military Children deadline is Feb. 17



Mike Perron

Defense Commissary Agency

FORT LEE, Virginia — Forward-looking military families are preparing for college enrollment in the fall by finalizing their Fisher House Foundation “Scholarships for Military Children” applications for the Feb. 17 deadline.

The Scholarships for Military Children Program was created in 2001 to recognize the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force, and to celebrate the role of the commissary in the military family community.

Applying for one of the 700 available $2,000 scholarships is straightforward: Provide a completed two-page application; an official transcript indicating a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for high school applicants, or a college transcript indicating a cumulative minimum GPA of 2.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for students already enrolled in college; and a typewritten essay of 500 words or less (no longer than two pages).

This year’s question is multi-part: “If you had the chance to have a 30-minute conversation with any person in human history (either living or deceased), who would be the person you choose? Why? What topic would you discuss with this person?”

“With the deadline fast approaching, make sure you double-check the list of items required,” said Marye Dobson, the Defense Commissary Agency’s scholarships program liaison.

Eligibility is determined using the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System database. Applicants should ensure they, as well as their sponsor, are enrolled in the DEERS database and have a current military dependent ID card. The applicant must be planning to attend or already be attending an accredited college or university, full time, in the fall of 2017 or be enrolled in a program of studies designed to transfer directly into a four-year program.

Applicants who are awarded a full scholarship to attend a college or university or receive an appointment to one of the military academies or affiliated preparatory schools are not eligible to receive funds from this program. A full scholarship is usually defined as one that provides for payment of tuition, books, lab fees and other expenses.

All rules and requirements for the program, as well as links to frequently asked questions and the application, are available at www.militaryscholar.org.

Questions?

The Scholarships for Military Children program is managed by Scholarship Managers, a national, nonprofit organization.

If students have questions about the scholarship program application, they should call Scholarship Managers at 856-616-9311 or email them at militaryscholar@scholarshipmanagers.com.

