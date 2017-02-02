Traffic Report

4 / Saturday

FS Power Outage — Buildings 334, 336, 339, 340, 341, 441 and 405 on Fort Shafter have a scheduled power outage on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The listing of areas and the time frame are a best estimate since conditions are dependent upon field conditions. The outage is required to support a Medical Command project.

25 / Saturday

TAMC Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect all of Tripler Army Medical, except the Main Clinic; plus, the outage includes the VA and E Wing, Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. This listing of areas may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required for to support a substation renovation project.

Ongoing

Macomb/McNair Gate — McNair Gate is moving in a double-inbound traffic pattern from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and is closed to outbound traffic during that time.

Macomb Gate hours of operation have changed to 5 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday for two-way traffic, and 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday for outbound traffic. Macomb Gate will continue to be closed on weekends and federal holidays. Use McNair Gate or Lyman Gate for 24/7 access to the installation, or Foote Gate for access between 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Here is the listing for gates at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield:

Foote Gate: 5 a.m-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kawamura Gate: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kunia Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

Lyman Gate (required gate for all visitors): 24 hours, seven days per week.

Macomb Gate: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday-Friday for two-way traffic; 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday for outbound traffic. Closed weekends and federal holidays.

McNair Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

McNair Gate: Two lanes will be open for inbound traffic and closed to outbound traffic 5-7 a.m., Monday-Friday (except weekends, federal holidays and 25th Infantry Division training holidays).

Category: Calendar, Safety, Traffic Report