Honolulu real property tax deadline nears

HONOLULU — Payments for the second installment of City and County of Honolulu’s real property taxes for the 2016-2017 tax year are due by Feb. 21, the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services has announced.

Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing their accounts. Property owners who have not received a bill are advised to call 768-3980, go to www.honolulupropertytax.com or visit the Division of Treasury’s Real Property Tax Collection Section on the first floor of Honolulu Hale, 530 South King St., Room 115, Monday to Friday, 7:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Payment can be made as follows:

Online: Pay with a MasterCard/VISA or Discover credit card, or MasterCard/VISA debit card at www.hnlpay.com or by telephone at (877) 309-9117. Payments made by debit or credit cards are accepted online or by telephone during the installment period. A convenience fee is applied by the service provider, Official Payments Corp., and will be included at payment confirmation. Mail: Payment must have a post office cancellation mark on or before the “due date.” In person: Pay with cash or check only by visiting the Real Property Tax Collection Section, Division of Treasury located on the first floor of Honolulu Hale or at any Satellite City Hall location. Please have your original tax bill with your payment. Curbside Drop Box: Located outside of Honolulu Hale (a black/gray box).

Non-receipt of tax bills will not exempt property owners from meeting the tax payment deadline and will not excuse them from being assessed a late penalty of up to 10 percent plus interest of 12 percent a year. A fee of $25 will also be charged for dishonored payments.

The minimum tax for the fiscal year is $300.

