MWR hosts special Valentines dinner at Nehelani

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Couples on post looking for a bite to eat this Valentine’s Day can enjoy what the Nehelani Banquet and Conference Center has to offer.

The Nehelani Valentine’s Day Dinner is scheduled here, Feb. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m., open to the military and the general public.

Simple elegance

The Nehelani is going for simplicity this Valentine’s Day, draping round tables in a bright, white sheet, adorned with flowers, balloons and sachets of candy.

“We don’t get too elaborate,” said John Stone, the food and beverage manager for U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii “[We just try] to create a good ambiance. My opinion is some things are more of a distraction. [A special dinner] is more about the person you’re with.”

Diners will have their meals in either Koa Room 1 or 2 with a few tables outside for folks who’d like some fresh air. Diners will be serenaded by soft background music.

Stone said the menu is designed to cater to different palates, from meat to seafood to vegetarian. The restaurant is serving up a second helping of last year’s menu, including the popular Surf & Turf, consisting of prime rib and Canadian snow crab. There will also be a full-service bar and complimentary bruschetta bar.

Dining specials

This year there will be several special events coming up at the Nehelani, so be sure to look out for them in Discover Hawaii magazine, on the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate’s Facebook. Upcoming events include an Easter Brunch, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day special. Patrons are also encouraged to plan wedding receptions, graduation parties and other events at the establishment.

The Nehelani welcomes feedback for future events through the Interactive Customer Evaluation system.

Reservations

Patrons must reserve a table in advance. The cost of the meal is $34.95 per person. Make your reservation as soon as possible so the staff may prepare accordingly. All are eligible to dine at the Nehelani. Patrons who do not have Army affiliation may still dine at the Nehelani. Patrons older than 16 years old must show identification, valid driver’s license, proof of car insurance and vehicle registration at the gate. For more information, visit www.himwr.com. To make a reservation, call 655-0660.

Menu

The menu is as follows:

Each entrée also comes with a soup and salad.

SURF & TURF: 10 ounces of prime rib and Canadian snow crab cluster. This dish is served with potatoes au gratin.

POULTRY: Herb roasted free-range chicken served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and white wine jus.

FROM THE SEA: Pan seared island fresh snapper served atop artichoke puree with tomato basil sauce.

FROM THE GARDEN: Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant and heirloom tomato gratin with sautéed wild mushroom polenta cakes.

DESSERT: Crème brulee.

