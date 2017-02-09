New leadership comes to local schools

School Liaison Office

Child, Youth and School Services

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Two new leaders have arrived in schools with high military dependent populations.

Principal Chad Matsuda

The former vice-principal at Wahiawa Middle School, Chad Matsuda, has taken a new position in the Department of Education.

Matsuda is now the principal of Webling Elementary School.

“The new experience of being a principal is one that I have been blessed with in being given the chance to serve and work directly with esteemed colleagues in the educational leadership profession,” said Matsuda, after assuming his new position.

“The experience continues to provide great opportunities to hone my own leadership potential in increasing student achievement and building positive relationships with all stakeholders,” he said.

Golden anniversary

Matsuda arrives at Webling Elementary School during an important time in the school’s history.

“Webling Elementary will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in school year 2017-2018,” Matsuda said. “The celebration will encompass the opening of the time capsules, May Day Fest and Alumni Luau. The 50th anniversary will serve not only as a time of remembrance, but also as an opportunity to reflect upon the past successes of the school.

“The faculty and staff will continue to strive in developing students who are educated, healthy and joyful lifelong learners who contribute positively to our community and global society of the 21st century,” he added.

Matsuda went on to emphasize targeted goals designed to met with through successful teaching and mentoring, and community partnerships:

1- To improve student scores in reading and math.

2_ To enhance teaching skills and strategies to meet the needs of students based upon analysis of student data.

3- To resolve drainage and flooding issues at the school entrance.

Principal Kaipo Spencer

Former vice principal at Wheeler Middle School, Kaipo Spencer, has taken over the reins at Pearl Harbor Elementary School.

Serving the military community at Wheeler Middle provided Simpson with a background in addressing military students’ needs and issues.

“I have been very honored to have been chosen to be the principal for Pearl Harbor Elementary School,” said Spencer. “My previous experiences have helped me to understand the military culture and how our military children are impacted by their constant moves and transitions.

“I see myself as a team player in the never-ending task of providing learning opportunities and ensuring the success of all who enter the doors at PHES,” Spencer added.

Category: Community