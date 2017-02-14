25th ID posts courts-martial

25th Infantry Division

Staff Judge Advocate

• On Jan. 12, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a specialist, United States Army, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of three specifications of distribution of a controlled substance and one specification of possession of a controlled substance, in violation of Article 112a, UCMJ.

Contrary to his plea, the accused was convicted by the military judge of one specification of fleeing apprehension, in violation of Article 95, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 18 months and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge.

• On Jan. 20, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, a sergeant first class, United States Army, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of three specifications of assault consummated by battery and one specification of aggravated assault, in violation of Article 128, UCMJ, and two specifications of communicating a threat, in violation of Article 134, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 14 months and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge.

• Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application. A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

Category: Courts-martial Results, Staff Judge Advocate (SJA), Standing Columns