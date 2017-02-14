Army launching new TV series showing real lives of Soldiers

Don Wagner

Army News Service

FORT MEADE, Maryland — Soldiers Broadcasting is launching its newest video series called “Soldiers,” Tuesdays on Defense TV, YouTube and the new Soldiers webpage.

“These videos showcase the American Soldier in action, preparing for and conducting missions every day around the globe,” said Maj. Gen. Malcolm B. Frost, Army chief of Public Affairs. “Soldier skills, grit, commitment and character will be on full display. You will be inspired by the Soldiers who defend our nation as part of the greatest team on earth.”

The first episode of the series will follow an M-1 tank crew training and showcase the readiness and enduring value of Army forces.

“The series aims to excite and inspire viewers as they experience the dedication and excellence of this nation’s Army Soldiers, family members and veterans,” said Peter Ising, one of the show’s producers. “(The series) displays Soldiers in their element and their readiness to defend the United States and its allies.”

“Soldiers’ stories are exciting, inspiring; they move. We want people to feel the way we feel about Soldiers,” said Lance Milsted, Soldiers Broadcasting executive producer. “When we created the ‘Soldiers’ series, we wanted to create something different, something original and, above all, something compelling.”

The first season consists of four episodes that will debut on a monthly basis, February through May:

February. “Seeding Excellence (Sullivan Cup)” follows an M-1 tank crew training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, through its competition at the biannual Sullivan Cup gunnery competition at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“Our team of Soldiers and civilians will go where Soldiers and their families live, train and work to support and defend America and American interests – wherever that is – Alaska, Africa or Afghanistan,” explained Michael Burnette, Soldiers Broadcasting chief. “This new original feature series is their story.”

The show can be viewed on Defense TV. The Defense TV app can be downloaded for free on iOS mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

Visit www.army.mil/soldiers or https://www.youtube.com/USarmy.

