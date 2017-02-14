HONOLULU — Herbert G. Schreiner, U.S. Air Force Korea veteran and Veteran’s Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System Ambulatory Care Center, Information Desk volunteer, views the art exhibit “From War to Home: Through the Veteran’s Lens,” displayed at the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, Sparks M. Matsunaga Ambulatory Care Center.

The art exhibit explores the realities of military service through words and images from veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan by utilizing a participatory research tool called “Photovoice.”

Photovoice empowers individuals to convey their experiences, perspectives and needs through visual images and first person narratives. Veterans were given cameras and asked to take photographs of their daily lives and contribute photos from their personal collections to address the challenges they face in making the transition home from deployment, and to show where they find strength and support to move forward.

From ‘War to Home’ was first initiated at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center in November 2012. The exhibit has since traveled to other, locations both within and outside of the VA, including the University of Pennsylvania and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and also here in Hawaii until the end of February 2017.

(Comprised by James (Goose) Guzior and Leanne Thomas, Tripler Army Medical Center.)

