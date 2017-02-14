Larceny, gate entry-exit, IDs need attention

Police Call

Sgt. 1st Class Miguel Espinoza

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Services

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Winter swells have not only brought in large waves, this month, the number of larcenies has also swelled in quantity when compared to this time last year.

While our communities are generally safe, thefts, break-ins and accidents happen here, as they do everywhere else, so please don’t encourage “crimes of opportunity.” Leaving your keys and wallets in your cars, your houses unsecured – especially when you are away, and valuables out in the open may allow someone to take advantage of the situation.

We’d like to remind our Soldiers to remove TA-50 and other military gear from their vehicles as this also provides a “shiny object” that someone may try to take.

The gates

As many have probably witnessed the Directorate of Emergency Services has turned McNair Gate into a double inbound to decrease the waiting time during physical training, or PT, rush traffic. We are aware that this hasn’t set well with all; however, an extensive traffic study was done that showed that wait times were significantly decreased when using the double inbound method.

Another recent change was the closing of Macomb Gate at 1 to 4 p.m. and its reopening for outbound traffic, only, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Current crime trends

Crimes against property – in the form of larcenies of both private and government property – and wrongful damage to private property continue to have an upward trend with 18 incidents in January.

ID entrance

We’d like to remind the community, visitors seeking access to military bases and almost all federal facilities must use their state-issued driver’s license or identification card. They must present proper identification issued by REAL ID compliant states or a state that has received an extension.

The following states are not compliant with Real ID, and they are not accepted for official driver’s licenses: Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Montana and Washington.

The following states or territories have a limited extension through June 6, 2017: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvannia, South Carolina and Virginia.

If you have an identification card or driver’s licenses from a state that is not in compliance, you must show two valid forms of identification to gain access to the installation.

(Editor’s note: Espinoza is the noncommissioned officer in charge of Law Enforcement Division.)

