Traffic Report

10 / Friday

Road Closure — Additional work on the B Quad Barracks renovation may require road closures on Waianae Avenue South on Schofield Barracks through March 23. When closures are required, the contractor will post appropriate signs and barriers. Traffic flow will be restored during non-working hours.

11 / Saturday

Foote Gate — The Directorate of Emergency Services will close Foote Gate at Schofield Barracks, Saturday, Feb. 11th, due to construction. As a result of Foote Gate being closed, Macomb Gate, off Wilikina Drive, will be open on Saturday, Feb. 11th, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

25 / Saturday

TAMC Outage — A scheduled power outage will affect all of Tripler Army Medical, except the Main Clinic; plus, the outage includes the VA and E Wing, Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. This listing of areas may not be all inclusive, and the outage may require more time, depending upon field conditions. The outage is required for to support a substation renovation project.

Krukowski Road — Tripler Army Medical Center will experience a complete road closure at Krukowski Road, near Bldg. 161, for a crane lift. The small portion of this road will be restricted from public access on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Note, trucks carrying large loads may be accessing the Jarred White/Krukowski Loop throughout the morning.

Ongoing

Macomb/McNair Gate — McNair Gate is moving in a double-inbound traffic pattern from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and is closed to outbound traffic during that time.

Macomb Gate hours of operation have changed to 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Macomb Gate will continue to be closed on weekends and federal holidays. Use McNair Gate or Lyman Gate for 24/7 access to the installation, or Foote Gate for access between 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Here is the listing for gates at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield:

Foote Gate: 5 a.m-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kawamura Gate: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days per week.

Kunia Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

Lyman Gate (required gate for all visitors): 24 hours, seven days per week.

Macomb Gate: 5 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday-Friday for two-way traffic; 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday for outbound traffic. Closed weekends and federal holidays.

McNair Gate: 24 hours, seven days per week.

McNair Gate: Two lanes will be open for inbound traffic and closed to outbound traffic 5-6:30 a.m., Monday-Friday (except weekends, federal holidays and 25th Infantry Division training holidays).

Partial Parking Lot Closure — Construction activities will temporarily close off various parking stalls for Bldgs. 896 and 1095, which are immediately adjacent to Menoher Road, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Feb. 10. The closure is needed to install overhead electrical lines.

Wisser Road — Richardson Theater (Phase-1, Area A) will be closed now through March 17 (24 hours) for the connection of a new water main line; however, construction fronting the theater, Wisser Road, Strong Street and the parking lot adjacent to the theater will be fully accessible to standard traffic flow.

Intermittent road closures are at Wisser Road, in the vicinity of the theater, Bldg. 500 (Phase-1 Areas A-B), from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., weekdays, excluding holidays, through March 17. Also, intermittent closures between Funston Road and Pierce Street (Phase-1 Areas A-B) are at the same time frame.

The intersection of Strong and Casey streets will be restricted to local traffic only. Adjacent parking lots will remain accessible by means of Casey Street.

Westbound traffic on Wisser Road heading towards Funston Road will be detoured through Pierce Street. Eastbound traffic from Funston Road heading towards the Post Exchange and Patch Gate will be detoured through Bonney Loop.

