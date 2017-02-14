USARPAC honors Philippine Army CG

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (left), and Philippines Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, salute during the playing of the U.S. & Philippines national anthems at an honor cordon convened on historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to honor Glorioso’s arrival, Feb. 1. Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation are in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs)
Story and photos by
Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough
U.S. Army-Pacific
FORT SHAFTER — U.S. Army-Pacific honored commanding general of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, here, recently.
U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Gen. Robert Brown (center), shakes hands with a senior member of the Philippine Army delegation who are in Hawaii, with their commanding general, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough, U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs)
The USARPAC commanding general, Gen. Robert Brown, hosted the ceremony.
Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation were in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting in early February.
The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation.
Miranda visited different units while in Hawaii.
USARPAC’s relationship with the Philippines is broad, and our alliance is one of the United States’ most enduring relationships in the Asia-Pacific region. It has been the cornerstone of stability for over 70 years.
The Filipino people are some of our closest friends and allies.
Members of U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Robert B. Brown’s staff pose for a picture with members of Philippine Army delegation who are in Hawaii, with their commanding general, Lt. Gen. Glorioso, for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting Feb. 1 – 2. The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs)
