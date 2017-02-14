USARPAC honors Philippine Army CG

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Christopher McCullough

U.S. Army-Pacific

FORT SHAFTER — U.S. Army-Pacific honored commanding general of the Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, here, recently.

The USARPAC commanding general, Gen. Robert Brown, hosted the ceremony.

Miranda and the Philippine Army delegation were in Hawaii for the 5th Executive Steering Group meeting in early February.

The ESG is an annual event aimed to provide Philippine Army and USARPAC senior leaders a venue for mutual agreement, collaboration on near-term activities and long-range direction for bilateral security cooperation.

Miranda visited different units while in Hawaii.

USARPAC’s relationship with the Philippines is broad, and our alliance is one of the United States’ most enduring relationships in the Asia-Pacific region. It has been the cornerstone of stability for over 70 years.

The Filipino people are some of our closest friends and allies.

