523rd Engineers redeploy from Republic of Korea

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Family members and command teams from the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade and 8th Theater Sustainment Command gathered to welcome Soldiers from the 523rd Engineer Support Company home to Hawaii, Feb. 9. The unit returned from its nine-month deployment providing engineer mission support to U.S. Forces across the Republic of Korea. This event recognized their safe return home. A formal welcome home ceremony to commemorate their achievements across the Korean peninsula took place Feb. 14 on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks. (Photo by 1st Lt. John D. Howard Jr., 8th Theater Sustainment Command)
Story and photos by
1st Lt. John D. Howard Jr.
8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs
FORT SHAFTER — Some 108 Soldiers from the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Eng. Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, redeployed from the Republic of Korea after a nine-month mission supporting the Eighth Army, Feb. 9.
Welcomed by family members and 8th TSC teammates, the return marks the culmination of a deployment dedicated to supporting various missions across the Korean Peninsula.
While stationed at Camp Humphreys, the highlights of the 523rd Eng. Spt. Co. deployment included their participation in Exercise Ulchi Freedom Guardian, as well as several range and road construction missions to improve readiness of multiple training areas.
The mission demonstrated the integral role of engineer support to forces in the Republic of Korea, ensuring that they are ready to fight tonight.
“The Soldiers of the 523rd Eng. Spt. Co. did a great job providing a critical capability in support of U.S. forces in Korea,” said Lt. Col Michael A. Busby, battalion commander of the 84th Eng. Bn. “Their effort contributed to the security commitment our nation has within the region, an accomplishment every Soldier can be proud of.”
There was a formal homecoming ceremony on Valentine’s Day on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks.
