Community Calendar



17 / Friday

SB Tax Center — The Tax Center is open for military and retirees. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., at Trailer 1, Grimes Street (across from Hamilton Field). Appointments are recommended; call 655-1040. Walk-ins permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

18 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

20 / Monday

Great Aloha Run — Kaiser Permanente Great Aloha Run begins at 7 a.m. at Aloha Tower, and runs 8.15 miles through the historic Honolulu Harbor, down Nimitz Highway, Kamehameha Highway and into the Aloha Stadium. Awards ceremony and activities will begin at 8:30 a.m., featuring prizes, entertainment, high school team challenge and more. Proceeds go to multiple organizations. For more information about the GAR, visit www.greataloharun.com.

23 / Thursday

Wanderlust Oahu — The fifth annual yoga lifestyle event returns to Turtle Bay Resort and features a variety of health and well-being activities. Visit Wanderlust.com for more information.

24 / Friday

Journey in Concert — Tickets are still available for the Friday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. shows, at the Blaisdell Arena with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. Tickets range from $65-$155, and are available at Bampproject.com and Ticketmaster outlets.

25 / Saturday

Leilehua Craft Fair — Project Grad 2017 support event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features food vendors, silent auction and creative crafts at Leilehua H.S. Cafeteria. Leilehua High School is located at 1515 California Ave, Wahiawa.

26 / Sunday

African-American History Month — Windward Choral Society presents “Guide My Feet: A Celebration of African-American Gospel and Spirituals,” 5 p.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 920 Keolu Dr., Enchanted Lake, Kailua. Features artist Binti Bailey, and readings by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by Lisa Barnes. Parking and concert are free. No tickets are required.

