MWR Briefs



17 / Friday

’70s & ’80s Soul Train Throw Back Party — From 7:30–11:30 p.m. at SB Tropics. Prizes go to the best man and woman costume and the best dancer. For patrons 18 years and older. Call 655-5698.

18 / Saturday

Family Nite — Learn to paint a picture on a 12-by-16 inch stretched canvas without restrictions from 6-8 p.m. at the SB Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $25, and the project can be shared with family members.

Additional canvases are available at an extra cost. All supplies are included. An adult must accompany children 12 years old and younger. Call 655-4202.

CPR/AED Certification — Learn to perform CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator at SB Richardson Pool at 10 a.m., $70 per person. Call 655-9630.

Daddy Boot Camp — Class for first-time/expecting fathers at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dads can ask questions and learn practical skills for taking care of mom and baby. Call 655-4227.

20 / Monday

Presidents Day — All public schools will be closed.

21 / Tuesday

AFTB Level K: “Military Knowledge” — Two-day class from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at SB NCO Academy. Training focuses on military and Army programs, Army acronyms, community resources, and personal and family preparedness. Call 655-4227.

Leader Training — Held 10 a.m.-noon at SB Nehelani Conference & Banquet Center. Learn about the Soldier/family readiness group (FRG) and how to effectively run the organization, as well as challenges FRGs face. Call 655-4227 for more information about Leader Training.

Toon Time Matinee — For caregivers and their children, ages 0-3 (older siblings welcome). Join us for a free movie, fun and social interaction at SB ACS from 10 a.m.-noon. Call 655-4227.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness, noon-1 p.m., SB ACS.

The class is designed to help participants identify their own personal anger cues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations.

22 / Wednesday

Play Mornings at ACS — Meet other moms and dads, share information, parenting tips and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children. At the SB ACS Office from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Teen Manga Club at Sgt. Yano Library — Discuss popular manga titles and anime titles; this month’s theme will be “Accessories for Cosplay.” Begins at 3:30 p.m. Call 655-8002.

23 / Thursday

FRG Key Contact Training — Designed to provide training in key contact duties, communicating with family members, dispelling rumors, handling crisis calls, etc. It also shows key contacts how they fit into a successful FRG. From 5-7 p.m. at SB ACS. Call 655-4227.

Basic Investing & TSP — The best time to start investing is now! Learn the basics of the Thrift Savings Plan and other investment options, including stocks, bonds and mutual funds at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4227.

24 / Friday

Acing the Interview — Prepare to answer the tough interview questions and practice with a mock interview at SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals, noon-1 p.m. at the SB ACS. Call 655-4227 to register.

Hawaiian Lunch Buffet — From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill and the FS Hale Ikena from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Each costs $14.95. Call 655-4466 (SB) or 438-1974 (FS).

Right Arm Night — Enjoy a night of camaraderie at SB Nehelani Conference and Banquet Center starting at 6 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Leilehua Concert Series — Enjoy live music from Mt. Keala from 6-8 p.m. at The Grill at Leilehua Golf Course. Call 655-4653.

25 / Saturday

4.01K Race to Savings — This family friendly 4K Run starts at SB Weyand Field at 7 a.m. Cost is $10 through race morning. The first 250 to register will receive a free 401K Race to Savings tote bag. Register at any Army PFC. Call 655-8007.

NOAA Whale Count — Bring binoculars, sunscreen, chair, drink and snacks to SB Outdoor Recreation Center for this eye-opening adventure from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for $10 per person. Transportation provided by Outdoor Recreation. This program is open to children 8 years old and above. Note, this is a land-based activity, with some walking needed. Call 655-0143.

Mardi Gras Party — From 7:30 p.m. at SB Tropics Recreation Center. Enjoy live musical performances and authentic Louisiana cuisine. Call 655-5698.

27 / Monday

Million-Dollar Soldier Refresher — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools. At SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227 to register.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment.

Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

Stress Solutions — Held from noon-1 p.m., this class identifies the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives. Techniques, such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally, are shared, along with a variety of relaxation techniques. Call SB ACS at 655-4227.

28 / Tuesday

10 Steps to a Federal Job — Held at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-noon. Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process. To sign up, call 655-4227.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35.

Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Pre-registration is required. Call 655-5698.

Category: Calendar