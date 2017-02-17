‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

Story and photos by

Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

WAHIAWA – Students listened in awe as Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, “Raiders,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, described Army life during the Ka‘ala Elementary School Career Day, Feb. 1.

A dozen Raiders from Schofield Barracks greeted several elementary classes from kindergarten to third grade.

“The purpose is to give the elementary school students here a sense of what we do on a day-to-day basis in a reconnaissance squadron,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Robinson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Blackfoot Troop, 3-4th Cav. Regt. “We’re setting up some stations here, so the kids can go through and have a sense of what we’re doing in the Army.”

Blackfoot Troop brought a Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3), a dismounted Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS), a M120 mortar system, Humvees and personal equipment such as the Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) and Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH), said Robinson.

The children were more than delighted to get hands-on experience with the Army equipment. They tried on the vests and helmets, while getting a feel for the weight and size of the equipment.

Said 1st Lt. Colin Hauer, a signal officer assigned to 3-4th Cav. Regt., “We explained about general military life and being successful in the military, as well as salary and benefits associated with the military.”

Skills on display

Hauer explained the Soldiers of Blackfoot Troop were able to “show off the skills to be successful in the military, as well as some of the cool technology program.”

The children showed amazement when they peered through the sights of the LARS3 and ITAS systems. They were also amazed to hear that the systems could see body heat from a distance.

“For our community partnership, the kids interact with us and build trust and confidence with the U.S. military,” he said.

Shana Benz, a third grade teacher at Ka‘ala Elementary, shared her classes’ experience.

“The students see the military more often in our neighborhood,” Benz said, “so it makes it more real for them.”

At the end of Career Day, the students of Ka‘ala Elementary thanked the Soldiers and presented them with ti lei.

“I think it’s great that the military does (these) things with the kids and shares their knowledge,” Benz said.

Category: Community Relations