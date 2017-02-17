‘Raiders’ delight, awe Wahiawa Career Day students

Spc. Charles Moss, a cavalry scout assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shows schoolchildren how the Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) works at KaÕala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Moss was one of a dozen Soldiers at the schoolÕs career day sharing the Army experience with students. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Story and photos by
Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon
3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs
25th Infantry Division
WAHIAWA – Students listened in awe as Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, “Raiders,” 3rd Brigade Combat Team, described Army life during the Ka‘ala Elementary School Career Day, Feb. 1.

A dozen Raiders from Schofield Barracks greeted several elementary classes from kindergarten to third grade.

Staff Sgt. Tyler Robinson, a platoon sergeant assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observes a student speaking into a radio handset at KaÕala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Robinson was one of a dozen Soldiers at the schoolÕs career day sharing the Army experience with students. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

“The purpose is to give the elementary school students here a sense of what we do on a day-to-day basis in a reconnaissance squadron,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Robinson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Blackfoot Troop, 3-4th Cav. Regt. “We’re setting up some stations here, so the kids can go through and have a sense of what we’re doing in the Army.”

Blackfoot Troop brought a Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3), a dismounted Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS), a M120 mortar system, Humvees and personal equipment such as the Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) and Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH), said Robinson.

First Lt. Colin Hauer, signal officer assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helps put on an Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) on a student at KaÕala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Hauer was one of a dozen Soldiers at the schoolÕs career day sharing the Army experience with students. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

The children were more than delighted to get hands-on experience with the Army equipment. They tried on the vests and helmets, while getting a feel for the weight and size of the equipment.

Said 1st Lt. Colin Hauer, a signal officer assigned to 3-4th Cav. Regt., “We explained about general military life and being successful in the military, as well as salary and benefits associated with the military.”

Staff Sgt. Wesley Lefavour, a section leader assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives a ti leaf lei from a student at KaÕala Elementary School, Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. Lefavour described Army life, and let students to wear the Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV) and Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) during the schoolÕs career day. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Skills on display
Hauer explained the Soldiers of Blackfoot Troop were able to “show off the skills to be successful in the military, as well as some of the cool technology program.”

The children showed amazement when they peered through the sights of the LARS3 and ITAS systems. They were also amazed to hear that the systems could see body heat from a distance.

“For our community partnership, the kids interact with us and build trust and confidence with the U.S. military,” he said.
Shana Benz, a third grade teacher at Ka‘ala Elementary, shared her classes’ experience.

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and students from KaÕala Elementary School stand together next to an Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) during the schoolÕs career day event at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. The Soldiers interacted with the students by talking about Army life, what they do and the kind of equipment they use while out in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

“The students see the military more often in our neighborhood,” Benz said, “so it makes it more real for them.”
At the end of Career Day, the students of Ka‘ala Elementary thanked the Soldiers and presented them with ti lei.

“I think it’s great that the military does (these) things with the kids and shares their knowledge,” Benz said.

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and students from KaÕala Elementary School stand together during the schoolÕs career day event at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Feb. 1, 2017. More than a dozen soldiers from 3-4th Cav. Regiment participated in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

