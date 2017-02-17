TAMC awards recognize the ‘Best of the Best’

Kristi Hayashida

Tripler Army Medical Center

HONOLULU — Like any other health care facility, Tripler Army Medical Center, also known as TAMC, utilizes patient surveys to improve the quality of health care.

Recently, the Defense Health Agency constructed one survey for all Military Health Facilities with the intent of streamlining the process of tracking responses and encouraging patients to complete surveys. The resulting Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) is now the standardized customer service questionnaire used to evaluate patient satisfaction across all three military branches.

Patti E. Myers, chief of Customer Relations at TAMC, said the JOES are randomly sent to patients approximately 72 hours after an outpatient visit. The survey asks them about the care that they received from a specific appointment, about a specific provider’s thoroughness, about how the appointment was made, whether the patient experienced any difficulties with making an appointment and what the patient’s experience was like in general.

The Army “Best of the Best” report recognizes Military Health Facilities that derive high outpatient clinic satisfaction scores in JOES using one or more of six categories: Specialty Care Clinics, Primary Care Clinics, Specialty Care Clinic Providers, Primary Care Clinic Providers, Specialty Care Clerks and Primary Care Clerks and Receptionists.

TAMC and the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks, also known as USAHC-SB, were recently recognized in the Patient Satisfaction Army “Best of the Best” report for five out of the six categories.

“Our staff truly believes in our mission of serving our patients and their families and we consistently look for ways to improve the patient experience,” said Col. Andrew M. Barr, TAMC commander. “That the dedicated staff of the TAMC ohana was recognized as the ‘Best of the Best’ in five out of six categories in outpatient services is a testament to our people and our mission,” he added.

TAMC/USAHC-SB Awards

•The Schofield Barracks Occupational Health Clinic scored 100 percent in the Specialty Care Clinics category.

•Dr. Dean Britos from Schofield Barracks Pediatrics and Dr. Linda Tom from TAMC Medical Care/Internal Medicine at TAMC received 100 percent satisfaction as Primary Care Clinic Providers.

•Maj. Ally Mazer, physician of TAMC Gastroenterology Clinic received a perfect score in the Specialty Care Clinic Providers category.

•Family Practice Medicine at TAMC was recognized for its high ratings as a Primary Care Clinic.

•TAMC Family Practice Medicine obtained an exponential score in the Primary Care Clerks and Receptionists category.

Patient participation in JOES is very important because TAMC’s No. 1 priority is improving patient safety, satisfaction and experience.

The JOES is used to continuously advance the quality of care, and patient participation can help TAMC improve its service.

“I am extremely proud of this organization and its outstanding people,” Barr said.

“We will continue our diligent efforts to constantly improve access to high-quality, safe health care and better patient experience,” he added, “through dedicated service to our patients and their families while ensuring the readiness of our medical force and our nation’s warriors.”

TAMC Tip: Please wear a helmet!

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is caused by a blow or jolt to the head, or a penetrating head injury that disrupts the normal function of the brain.

One way to prevent a TBI is to put on a helmet when doing the following tasks:

•Riding a bike, motorcycle, snowmobile, scooter or all-terrain vehicle.

•Playing a contact sport, such as football, ice hockey or boxing.

•Using in-line skates or riding a skateboard.

•Batting and running bases in baseball or softball.

•Riding a horse.

•Skiing or snowboarding.

Category: Health