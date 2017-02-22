Military Saves Week events promote savings

By Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS —To encourage Soldiers and their families to build wealth, not debt, the Army Community Services’ Financial Readiness program is joining the rest of the nation in supporting Military Saves Week from Feb. 27-March 4.

The celebration gets an early kickoff with the 4.01-K Race to Savings, 7 a.m. on Feb. 25 at Weyand Field. Participants will run through an “obstacle course” of vendors offering information on everything from credit scores to saving plans. The cost to join is $10 on the morning of the race.

Then, starting on Feb. 27, Financial Readiness specialists will be offering free courses on budgeting, improving credit scores and optimizing financial portfolios. Also during the week, ACS employees will be at the Schofield Barracks Exchange and the Fort Shafter Express to encourage Soldiers, family members and Army civilian employees to take the Military Saves Pledge:

“I will help myself by saving money, reducing debt, and building wealth over time. I will help my family and my country by encouraging other Americans to Build Wealth, Not Debt.”



More than 250,000 service members and their families have taken the pledge since the initiative started in 2007, according to the Military Saves website.

Military Saves Week events

Feb. 27

8:30-11:30 a.m.: Million Dollar Soldier’s Training Camp and Savers Pledge at ACS

1-4 p.m.: Million Dollar Soldier’s Training Camp and Savers Pledge at ACS

Feb. 28

8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Savers Pledge at ACS

10-11:30 a.m. How to Stretch Your Money Not Your Budget at ACS

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Savers Pledge Table at Schofield Barracks Exchange

March 1

8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Savers Pledge at ACS

1:30-3 p.m.: Unlock the Secrets on Improving Your Credit at ACS

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Savers Pledge Table at Fort Shafter Express

March 2

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Savers Pledge at Community Readiness Expo (CRE) Nehelani

10-11:30 a.m.: Money Management at ACS

March 3

8 a.m.-3 p.m.: Financial consultations with Accredited Financial Counselors and Savers Pledge at ACS

10-11:30 a.m.: Optimizing Your Portfolio at ACS

On the Web

Learn more at www.militarysaves.org and the ACS Financial Readiness Program at

http://bit.ly/2l0MlqX or HIMWR.com

Category: Community