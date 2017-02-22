Service members complete the Great Aloha Run

| February 22, 2017 | 0 Comments
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

