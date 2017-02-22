Service members complete the Great Aloha Run

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Service members assigned to Defense Information Systems Agency Pacific Command (DISA-PAC) participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
A paraplegic cyclist participates in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
