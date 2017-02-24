Community Calendar

24 / Friday

Journey in Concert — Tickets are still available for the Friday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. shows, at the Blaisdell Arena with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

Tickets range from $65-$155. Tickets available at Bampproject.com, as well as Ticketmaster outlets.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters — Would you like to mentor? If so, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii needs adult volunteers to assist with disadvantaged youth, ages 6-16, in its Military Youth Mentoring Program. Your mentoring is needed an average of two to four times a month for a 12-month period. To get started, contact Lauren Jagla, Enrollment and Matching Specialist, at (808) 695-4569.

25 / Saturday

Hiking — The Kolekole Walking-Hiking Trail on Schofield Barracks is open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Rotary Club of Waikiki Garage Sale — Annual fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Waikiki Elementary School features books, clothing, toys, appliances, furniture, media and collectible items and benefits school youth programs. Located at 3710 Leahi Ave. Friday drop off runs 5-7 p.m. at the school cafeteria.

Leilehua Craft Fair — Project Grad 2017 support event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features food vendors, silent auction and creative crafts at Leilehua H.S. Cafeteria.

Pacific Roller Derby — Afternoon bout begins at 4 p.m. at the Hideaway Club on the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station, 1 Coral Sea Road. Open to all ages; $10 admission. Non-Military fans please email mediapacificrollerderby@gmail.com for installation access information.

26 / Sunday

African-American History Month — Windward Choral Society presents “Guide My Feet: A Celebration of African-American Gospel and Spirituals,” 5 p.m., St. John Vianney Parish, 920 Keolu Dr., Enchanted Lake, Kailua. Parking and concert are free and no tickets are required.

March

3 / Friday

First Friday — Chinatown is the place to join the hip crowds at the many unique galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants that feature exciting art exhibits and free entertainment every month.

The art galleries and most shops stay open late, from 5-9 p.m., followed by a late night party at some of the trendiest, most popular bars in Honolulu. Visit www.firstfridayhawaii.com.

10 / Thursday

Honolulu Festival — Hawaii’s largest festival promotes cultural understanding, economic cooperation and ethnic harmony between the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim, March 10-12, in Waikiki. For more details, visit www.honolulufestival.com.

11 / Friday

Dole Plantation Family Fun Day — The free event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., features live musical performances, hula, arts and crafts, prize giveaways and headliner Frank De Lima. Students and teachers from area public schools will run keiki games, food booths and other activities at a nominal fee as fundraisers for their programs. Wheeler Middle School Band performs at 10:45 a.m. Contact 220-4981 or visit DolePlantation.com

Ongoing

SB Tax Center — The Tax Center is open for military and retirees. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m., at Trailer 1, Grimes Street (across from Hamilton Field). Appointments are recommended; call 655-1040. Walk-ins permitted on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting.

Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

