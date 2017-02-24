IPC, MPs promote healthy habits at Family Fun Fitness Day

Story and photos by

Kristen Wong

Contributing Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — More than 500 attendees came for a workout at Island Palm Communities’ second annual Family Fun Fitness Day at Kalakaua Community Center, Feb. 17.

Residents of IPC were eligible for this event, which was held in and around the community center. Children were able to play with Battle Balls, run through obstacle courses, learn to golf and more. Families competed with each other to see who could hula hoop the most times in 30 seconds, or who could do the most jumping jacks in 30 seconds.

Sheryl Ferido, the community services manager for IPC, said that by holding this type of event, families can learn about nutrition and how to exercise in ways that don’t require equipment or a trip to the gym.

“I think it’s important to the families to come to the event to be aware of what exactly is fitness,” Ferido said. “(They can try) simple things like jumping jacks and jumping rope and hula hoop and come check out what’s available (on post).”

Various organizations supported the event with information tables set up in the center’s breezeway and along the sidewalk.

Groups including the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Army Community Service and Outdoor Recreation Center were on-hand to answer questions about their respective services. The 13th Military Police Detachment hosted a bike rodeo to show children how to ride their bike properly on the street. Representatives from Child, Youth & School Services provided music for the event.

There were also performances from the Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration & Skills Unlimited dance classes and the post cheerleading squad, the Diamond Divas. Instructors also taught brief classes in yoga, kickboxing and Zumba.

“I like all the different activities like Zumba and kickboxing,” said military spouse Jenny Gonzalez. “I’m going to start doing both now.”

This was Gonzalez’s first Island Palm Communities Family Fun Fitness Day, but it was her second recent fitness day, as her children also had a fitness day at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School.

Military spouse Tina Waite said there were fitness classes being showcased that she did not even know where available, such as yoga.

Hunter and Khearrington Alms both said they enjoyed the obstacle course.

“The obstacle course was fun cause we could jump around and do awesome stuff,” Khearrington Alms said.

Hunter Alms said he kept missing when attempting to throw balls in a bucket during the obstacle course, but still enjoyed himself.

“We love it,” said Barb Wandell, who brought her children to the fitness day. “They have so many nice things on base for the kids. When I saw this I thought it would be perfect. It instills a healthy attitude towards life and gives the kids exercise.”

When not running, jumping, batting or biking, hungry families partook in fruit, granola bars and water. Attendees were also encouraged to bring a canned good and they would be entered to win a prize. The canned goods were donated to the Hawaii Foodbank.

On April 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., IPC will be hosting Lemonade Day, for fourth- to eighth-grade students. Students will learn about finance, including profits and loans.

