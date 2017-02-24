MWR Briefs

24 / Friday

Acing the Interview — Prepare to answer the tough interview questions and practice a mock interview at the SB ACS from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals, noon-1 p.m., at the SB ACS. Call 655-4227 to register.

Hawaiian Lunch Buffet — From 11a.m.-1 p.m. at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for $14.95 per person. Call 655-4466.

Hawaiian Lunch Buffet — From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at FS Hale Ikena for $14.96. Call 438-1974.

AER Campaign Kick-Off — Annual event held at SB Nehelani from 4:15-4:40 p.m. to raise awareness and solicit donations to support Soldiers and family members. Campaign runs March 1-May 15. Call 655-4227.

Right Arm Night — Enjoy a night of camaraderie at SB Nehelani starting at 6 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Leilehua Concert Series — Enjoy live music from Mt. Keala from 6-8 p.m. at The Grill at Leilehua Golf Course. Call 655-4653.

25 / Saturday

4.01K Race to Savings — This family friendly 4K Run starts at SB Weyand Field at 7 a.m. Cost is $10 through race morning. The first 250 to register will receive a free 401K Race to Savings tote bag. Register at any Army PFC. Call 655-8007.

NOAA Whale Count — Bring binoculars, sunscreen, chair, drink and snacks to SB Outdoor Recreation Center for this eye-opening adventure from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for $10 per person. Transportation provided by Outdoor Recreation.

This program is open to children 8 years old and above. Note, this is a land-based activity with some walking needed. Call 655-0143.

Mardi Gras Party — From 7:30 p.m. at SB Tropics Recreation Center. Enjoy live musical performances and authentic Louisiana cuisine. Call 655-5698.

27 / Monday

Million-Dollar Soldier Refresher — Learn valuable financial tools at SB ACS, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchase strategies. Call 655-4227 to register.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This SB ACS class, 10-11:30 a.m., is designed to orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment.

Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

Stress Solutions — Held from noon-1 p.m., this class identifies the causes of stress as well as how it affects our lives. Techniques, such as positive self-talk and how to not take things personally, are shared, along with a variety of relaxation techniques. Call SB ACS at 655-4227.

28 / Tuesday

10 Steps to a Federal Job — Create an effective, targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process, 9 a.m.-noon, at SB ACS. Call 655-4227.

Paint and Sip at Tropics — Paint a picture on canvas at SB Tropics from 7-9 p.m. while sipping your beverage of choice for $35. Class includes all painting supplies and instruction. Preregistration is required. Call 655-5698.

Ongoing

Youth Sports and Fitness Track and Field — Registration is underway for youth born on/or between 1999-2010 – no exceptions. Call 655-6465 or 836-1923.

Ceramic Mold Pouring — One session costs $25, including supplies, from 10 a.m.-noon, on Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-noon, on Saturdays, at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Ages 17 and up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Mom & Tots — SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road, every Thursday, for moms (or a parent/guardian) to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday and Friday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get 10 wings for $3. Call 438-1974.

Thirsty Thursdays — Every Thursday enjoy 75 cent wings and draft specials from 4:30-8 p.m. at Wheeler’s Hangar. Call 656-1745.

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Tuesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at FS Library. Call 438-9521.

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Thursday, from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Costs $100 for a 10-week session at the Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 & up recommended; for younger patrons call 655-4202.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Play every Thursday at 5:30 p.m at SB Tropics. Seating is limited. The first place winner is awarded $25 MWR Bucks the the last Thursday of each month. Call 655-5698.

8 Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics — This 9-ball single elimination and sudden death tournament is at SB Tropics every Thursday at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Chess at Tropics — Play chess every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and take part in one-on-one and team challenges. Interested in forming at team? Call 655-5698.

Ping Pong & Party Pong — Every Friday night starting at 6 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Slam the Door Open Mic Night — Every Saturday at 7 p.m.

