USARPAC seeks survey participants

| February 24, 2017 | 0 Comments

SurveyAgreeDisagreeThe USARPAC Inspector General’s Office would like to afford all leaders and DA Civilians assigned to USARPAC the opportunity to participate in the Army Leader Development inspection.  If you are an E5 and above or GS-8 and above we ask you to complete a confidential 1-2 minute survey at the link below.  Please use your email credentials from a CAC enabled computer to log on.  The survey is available from 24 FEB – 15 APR 17.

https://pacweb.hawaii.army.mil/ALDPSurvey

