Aliamanu Middle School welcomes new principal

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Aliamanu Middle School welcomed its new principal, Al Hetrick, who previously served as a vice principal at Radford High School.

When asked about the biggest difference between Radford High School and Aliamanu Middle School, he replied, “The biggest change for me besides the change in roles (principal from vice principal) is the shift from high school (teenagers) to middle school-aged children,” said Hetrick. “They truly have different needs.

“They are transitioning from an elementary atmosphere to a secondary one and they are also going through physical changes that need to be supported at the middle school level,” he added. “I am learning quickly that middle school students and high school students are truly different at different stages of their lives.”

One of the high schools that Aliamanu Middle School will feed into is Radford High School. Knowing what Radford High School expects of its incoming freshmen is a big factor in working with these middle school students.

“We are really focused on the whole child and meeting the needs of middle school students,” Hetrick said. “Creating a safe and nurturing environment where our students can explore, thrive, and succeed emotionally and academically.”

