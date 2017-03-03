Footsteps in Faith: A prayer is offered for a mentor

Chaplain (Capt.) Jennifer Lane

209th Aviation Support Battalion

25th Combat Aviation Brigade

25th Infantry Division

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — We turned on the TV in my home, here, to see Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster accept the National Security Advisor position serving President Donald Trump. My husband, a chaplain spouse and stay-at-home dad, was giggling and smiling.

I had heard him talk about Lt. Gen. McMaster before with other Cavalry friends. My husband loved his time in the armored Cavalry as a cavalry scout (19D.)

I know he puts faith and family first, but his love of Bradleys does not come far behind. He began his career under then-Lt. Col. McMaster from 2000 to 2002 in Germany, a time that includes, of course, 9/11.

Shaped career

McMaster shaped my husband’s enlisted career, inspired him to be the best Soldier he could be until an IED moved him to civilian life, and had a lifelong influence on him and the other Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment he served with in Germany and later Iraq.

My husband, James, worked hard as a cavalry scout in the field and at war, but he wasn’t always the best garrison Soldier. McMaster recognized his potential and had him promoted to sergeant.

Other enlisted Soldiers my husband served with are recounting stories on Facebook. Many mention McMasters’ profound influence on their lives. I asked James, “So he was a great inspirational leader?” “Yes, the best leader.” “In the Army?” “No, in my entire life.”

John Maxwell says that leadership has irrefutable laws, including sacrifice, victory and buy-in. The men and women I know who served under McMaster agree. He knew when to sacrifice. He found a way for his team to win like “England in the Blitz & the Chicago Bulls’ world championships.”

Soldiers believed in him as a leader so they bought into his vision.

I would like to take this opportunity to pray for his new leadership in our government and send blessings for him and his family because I know he has blessed my family.

