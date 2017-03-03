Scouts learn tips on etiquette on Generals Loop

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 341 join a very special tea hosted by Christina Cavoli, wife of Maj. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of the 25th Infantry Division, at her residence, recently.

Before tea and hot chocolate, the Scouts receive a tour and briefing about the historic features still in place. Then comes the true reason for the visit, earning their Social Etiquette badges.

Cavoli and the Scouts used the occasion to discuss social skills and proper etiquette skills that can be used throughout life.

“The most important part of being a host is making sure everyone feels comfortable. Even if things go wrong, which they often do, remember how you make people feel,” Cavoli said.

Scout Vera Mendez said,”We represent our families at school and at events. So we need to make sure we make our families proud.”

Added Scout Jenna Kinsey,”I always love seeing this house at Christmas when they light the big tree. It’s a dream come true to walk inside.”

And you will be seeing lots of Girl Scouts utilizing their manners at their cookie booths. Cookie season officially begins Feb. 24 and runs through March.

Category: Community