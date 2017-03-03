TAMC, SBHC awarded for excellence

Amy M. Parr

Regional Health Command-Pacific

HONOLULU — With the completion of this year’s National Committee for Quality Assurance review, 11 Regional Health Command-Pacific Army Medical Homes, or AHMs, including Schofield, received renewed Patient Centered Medical Home, or PCMH, recognition and two AMHs, including Tripler Army Medical Center Pediatrics, were awarded new recognition in January and February.

This primary care national standard, good for three years, is a requirement of all AMHs by the U.S. Army Medical Command.

“This year’s result is a culmination of the hard work and dedication our Army medicine team puts forth throughout the entire Pacific region,” said Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence, RHC-P commanding general. “Additionally, it shows the high level of service that is consistently available across the command to our military members, their families and other beneficiaries.”

Geographically unique, RHC-P includes the Pacific, with 27 AMHs spanning three countries, Korea, Japan and the United States (Alaska, Washington, California and Hawaii). Despite geographic separation where some clinics may be isolated, 12 clinics received the highest rating with a level three recognition, and one clinic, with minimal staffing, received a level two. The remaining 14 AMHs in RHC-P attained a level three recognition during their last recognition periods.

Clinics recognized include:

•Tripler Army Medical Center Pediatrics, Hawaii PCMH

•Schofield Barracks Health Clinic Soldier Centered Medical Home, Hawaii SCMH

•Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Troop Medical Clinic, Alaska SCMH

•Fort Greely Army Medical Home, Alaska PCMH

Exceeding standards

According to Dr. Sean Harap of RHC-P Clinical Operations, these accomplishments are due to the clinical staffs exceeding the standards of primary care excellence that civilian PCMHs across the nation hold themselves to in order to ensure a high level of care for their patients.

“This validation by an independent civilian organization of the superior processes our AMHs have in place to deliver safe, quality care, (and) is a testament of the high level of dedication our primary care clinics have,” said Harap.

Joseph Wall, RHC-P Primary Care Service Line Administrator, highlighted the drive teams displayed. “The leadership and staff at our medical homes realize that meeting NCQA standards will help deliver better care to our patients.

“We leveraged teamwork and leadership with technology to form a learning collaborative model to standardize best practices to better serve our patients,” said Wall. “This included how we can use our common information systems to proactively identify and respond to what our patients need.”

During this review, three of the practices vaulted from level two recognition to level three, each improving by more than 10 points and scoring within five to eight points of a perfect 100 point score.

The recognition process required AMHs to submit documented processes, reports, materials and chart notes demonstrating performance in 157 factors. Those factors were spread throughout six key program component areas:

•patient-centered access

•team-based care

•population health management

•care management and support

•care coordination and transitions

•performance measurement and quality improvement

RHC-P recognition is “great for Army Medicine and each and every patient we care for. Primary care in the AMHs represents the bedrock upon which safe, quality care is built upon,” said Harap. “Our soldiers, their families and our beneficiaries can feel confident that the care they are receiving is based on the solid foundation of primary care that exists through the United States.”

“We will apply the same due diligence we have to date to continuously improve our AMHs,” said Harap. “Through continuous emphasis on these key areas, we are demonstrating the superior care that is delivered by our primary care clinics through the AMHs and a commitment to improvements that meet the top priorities of the Defense Health Agency and MEDCOM – medical readiness, access to care, quality and safety.”

